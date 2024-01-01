Yunus Emre Institute: Championing Turkish Culture Globally

Marking the 100th year of the Republic of Türkiye’s establishment, the Yunus Emre Institute, a global ambassador of Turkish culture, has made significant strides in its cultural diplomacy efforts. With over 90 representations in more than 60 countries, the Institute has been a beacon of Turkish language, art, and cuisine, reaching across continents and cultures.

A Year of Cultural Diplomacy

Over the past year, the Yunus Emre Institute has engaged in a wealth of activities to introduce the world to the richness of Turkish culture. From sports diplomacy during an NBA match in the United States to gastro diplomacy events across continents, the Institute has been instrumental in fostering appreciation for Turkish heritage.

Highlighting the nation’s vibrant cinema industry, the Institute organized Turkish Film Week programs, celebrating popular Turkish TV series internationally. It also commemorated significant cultural figures and anniversaries, as declared by UNESCO, bolstering the global visibility of Turkish culture.

Türkiye’s Cultural Ambassador

At the heart of the Yunus Emre Institute’s mission is the promotion of the Turkish language. Catering to the increasing global demand for Türkiye and its culture, the Institute has pioneered Turkish language teaching initiatives, both in person and online. The Institute’s dedication to cultural relations was recognized when it was honored with the State Superior Honor Medal by Romania.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we usher in 2024, the Yunus Emre Institute aims to further expand its reach, establishing lasting connections through the Turkish language and culture. Institute President Şeref Ateş reflected on the organization’s journey since beginning operations in the Balkans in 2009. He emphasized the Institute’s pivotal role in opening Türkiye’s cultural doors to the world and strengthening the Türkiye brand through cultural diplomacy. In the coming year, the Institute plans to engage more people internationally and increase the number of Turkish culture and language devotees.