en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Yunus Emre Institute: Championing Turkish Culture Globally

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Yunus Emre Institute: Championing Turkish Culture Globally

Marking the 100th year of the Republic of Türkiye’s establishment, the Yunus Emre Institute, a global ambassador of Turkish culture, has made significant strides in its cultural diplomacy efforts. With over 90 representations in more than 60 countries, the Institute has been a beacon of Turkish language, art, and cuisine, reaching across continents and cultures.

A Year of Cultural Diplomacy

Over the past year, the Yunus Emre Institute has engaged in a wealth of activities to introduce the world to the richness of Turkish culture. From sports diplomacy during an NBA match in the United States to gastro diplomacy events across continents, the Institute has been instrumental in fostering appreciation for Turkish heritage.

Highlighting the nation’s vibrant cinema industry, the Institute organized Turkish Film Week programs, celebrating popular Turkish TV series internationally. It also commemorated significant cultural figures and anniversaries, as declared by UNESCO, bolstering the global visibility of Turkish culture.

Türkiye’s Cultural Ambassador

At the heart of the Yunus Emre Institute’s mission is the promotion of the Turkish language. Catering to the increasing global demand for Türkiye and its culture, the Institute has pioneered Turkish language teaching initiatives, both in person and online. The Institute’s dedication to cultural relations was recognized when it was honored with the State Superior Honor Medal by Romania.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we usher in 2024, the Yunus Emre Institute aims to further expand its reach, establishing lasting connections through the Turkish language and culture. Institute President Şeref Ateş reflected on the organization’s journey since beginning operations in the Balkans in 2009. He emphasized the Institute’s pivotal role in opening Türkiye’s cultural doors to the world and strengthening the Türkiye brand through cultural diplomacy. In the coming year, the Institute plans to engage more people internationally and increase the number of Turkish culture and language devotees.

0
International Relations Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Media Group's New Year Address: Recounting a Year of Achievements and Looking Forward

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Venezuela Reacts to British Warship Deployment with Military Exercises

By Ebenezer Mensah

Africa at the Crossroads: Navigating the New Era of Global Engagement

By Shivani Chauhan

Egypt Nears Completion of Free Trade Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power S ...
@Elections · 1 hour
2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power S ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion

By Safak Costu

Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion
Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan President Emerges as Global Climate Champion
Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
10 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
11 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
14 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
14 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
21 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
21 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
22 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
23 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app