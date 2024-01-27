US Approves Sale of F-16 Fighter Jets to Turkey Amid Rising Tensions with Greece

The US government has given a green light to a $23 billion deal with Turkey for the sale of 40 F-16 warplanes, following Ankara's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. The deal includes the modernization of an additional 79 jets from Turkey's existing fleet, significantly bolstering the aging air force. This development unfolds amidst a resurgence of tensions between Turkey and Greece, with the latter having been granted a separate $8.6 billion sale for 40 F-35s.

Conditional Approval

The approval was conditional on Turkey's support for Sweden's NATO bid, a move that Ankara has recently ratified. The US Congress has a window of 15 days to raise objections to the sale. If no objections are raised within this period, the deal would be considered finalized. Despite some lawmakers' concerns regarding Turkey's human rights record, the Biden administration has shown support for the sale.

Erdogan's Renewed Rhetoric

After the approval, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has regained his provocative stance against Greece. In a speech delivered in Izmir to his party's candidates, he alluded to an ongoing struggle that extends beyond historical battles in the region. Erdogan's emphasis on the importance of the Marmara and Aegean regions to Turkey's millennial history marks a shift from his previous restraint, a factor credited with securing US Congress's support for the jet sale.

Controversial Remarks and Further Requests

Erdogan's recent controversial statements about the historical event in Smyrna in 1922 have added to the tensions. He accused Greeks of burning the city, a claim that is historically disputed. Concurrently, the US has agreed to Turkey's request to purchase air-to-ground missiles and guided bombs alongside the aircraft upgrades, further stoking the geopolitical flames in the region.