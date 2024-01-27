US Approves Fighter Jet Sale to Turkey, Spotlighting Ankara's NATO Influence

In a significant shift in international defense relations, the United States has approved the sale of 40 new F-16 jets to Turkey, along with upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet—a deal estimated to cost up to $23 billion. This decision comes on the heels of Turkey's approval of Sweden's bid to join NATO, highlighting the complex interplay of diplomatic relations and defense agreements within the alliance.

Upgrading Turkey's Air Force

The sale of these advanced fighter jets represents a significant upgrade for Turkey's aging air force, which was expelled from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 following Turkey's acquisition of an advanced Russian missile defense system. The agreement was not greenlit by the US government until Turkey's instruments of ratification for Sweden's NATO membership had arrived in Washington, demonstrating the interconnectedness of these international defense transactions.

Behind the Negotiations

The path to this agreement was not without obstacles. The deal came after a year of delays and intricate negotiations, spearheaded by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Despite objections from lawmakers concerning Turkey's human rights record, the Biden administration backed the sale, viewing it as an opportunity to bolster the capabilities of a key NATO ally.

The NATO Expansion

With Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership, Hungary remains the final holdout in an accession process that began in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The process is projected to conclude within weeks, with a hopeful flag-raising ceremony at the next NATO ministerial in Brussels in April. This development underscores the strategic role Turkey plays in the alliance and its influence over the accession of new members—a role that continues to evolve amid the ongoing geopolitical shifts.