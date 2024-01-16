Unresolved Contract Negotiations Lead to Major Strike in Turkey's Metal and Auto Industry

In an unprecedented turn of events, two major trade unions in Turkey have declared a strike following the breakdown of contract negotiations with corporations in the vital metal and auto industry. This decision, affecting over 160,000 workers, comes after four months of discussions, despite the industry's robust profits and the workers' increasingly challenging living conditions due to escalating costs.

Negotiation Failure Amid Rising Inflation

The unions involved in the negotiations include renowned global companies like Fiat, Renault, Ford, Mercedes, Man, Arçelik, Bosch, and Siemens. They were represented by the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS). The initial offer from MESS was a 35% wage increase, which later evolved to 73%.

However, this offer remained below the official annual inflation rate of 65% and drastically below the independent Inflation Research Group's figure of 127.2%. As a result, workers are retaliating against what they perceive as inadequate responses from the unions and demanding more substantial wage increases.

Divided Strikes and the Struggle Against Capitalism

The growing discontent among workers has led to the planning of divided strikes, emphasizing that their struggle isn't just against corporations, but also against government policies and the capitalist system. The International Workers Alliance of Rank-and-File Committees (IWA-RFC) is cited as a potential platform for unification.

Widespread Protests and the Cost of Living

Simultaneously, public sector workers and other groups in Turkey are protesting the cost of living, demanding wage increases that better reflect the actual inflation rate. The current situation represents a significant challenge to both the corporations and the government, calling into question their ability to address the living standards of the workers in an economy struggling with high inflation.