During an event at the United Nations headquarters, commemorating the International Day of Zero Waste, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global action to halt the destructive cycle of waste. Highlighting Türkiye and First Lady Emine Erdoğan's leadership, Guterres emphasized the critical state of our planet, drowning under a torrent of trash, leading to dire consequences for health and the environment. This plea for change underscores the urgency of addressing overconsumption and waste for humanity's survival.

Global Response to a Growing Crisis

Ligia Noronha, U.N. assistant secretary-general, opened the event by stressing the increasing strength of waste pollution as a primary climate crisis trigger. With a shrinking window to achieve the 2030 agenda goals, Noronha's message was clear: Time is of the essence. Similarly, Sedat Onal, Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N., showcased Türkiye's commitment to sustainable models and awareness through the Zero Waste Project, initiated under Erdoğan's guidance in 2017. The project's success led to the U.N. General Assembly's adoption of a resolution, spearheaded by Türkiye, marking March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

Voices for a Waste-Wise Future

At the heart of the event were calls to action from various U.N. officials and representatives, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative and continuous journey toward zero waste. Dennis Francis, president of the U.N. General Assembly, highlighted Türkiye's pivotal role in this initiative. Inger Andersen, executive director of the UNEP, and Michal Mlynar, deputy executive director of U.N. Habitat, both stressed the imperative of emulating nature's waste-free processes and the power of collective action in shaping a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable world. Shannon Lisa from the Global Focal Point for the Chemicals and Waste Youth Platform advocated for incorporating youth-led solutions in waste management, emphasizing the critical role of community involvement.

Uniting for a Sustainable Tomorrow

The event, organized by Türkiye's Permanent Mission to the U.N., the UNEP, and U.N. Habitat, served as a platform for raising awareness and promoting zero-waste initiatives at all levels. With the participation of ambassadors, diplomatic representatives, civil society organizations, and journalists, including Dennis Francis, the collaboration underscored the event's global reach and impact. As the world confronts the escalating waste crisis, the call to embrace a 'waste-wise' ethos and the leadership of figures like Emine Erdoğan offer a beacon of hope for sustainable development and environmental stewardship.