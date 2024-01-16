UAE Emerges as Hub for Turkish Exports Amid Diplomatic Thaw

In 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the market where Turkey saw the most dramatic spike in exports, marking a thaw in ties after a period of tension. This development is in line with Turkey's wider diplomatic drive to mend fences with regional powers, a trend visible in its interactions with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Diplomatic Efforts Spurring Trade

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic maneuvers, including his Gulf tour and subsequent reelection, have been instrumental in normalizing relations and enhancing trade. During Erdogan's visit to Abu Dhabi, 13 agreements were inked, totalling $50.7 billion. These covered collaborations in diverse sectors like energy, transportation, and technology.

Trade Boost Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Turkey's exports to the UAE surged by nearly $2.7 billion, touching $5.92 billion in 2023. This upswing was fueled by a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. Russia and Saudi Arabia trailed as markets with significant export increases from Turkey, with Russia recording a $1.78 billion hike and Saudi Arabia a $1.33 billion rise. This occurred in spite of geopolitical pressures.

Record-Breaking Export Performance

Overall, Turkey achieved a new export record of $255.8 billion in 2023, going beyond government targets in the face of global hurdles and domestic crises such as earthquakes. Germany was the top recipient of Turkish exports, followed by the U.S., the U.K., Italy, and Iraq. This robust performance affirms the resilience of Turkish economy amid challenging circumstances and the potency of its diplomatic efforts.