U.S. Consulate in Adana Resumes Services Amidst Tense Turkey-Israel Relations

The U.S. Mission in Turkey has confirmed the resumption of consular services at the U.S. Consulate in Adana starting from January 4, 2024. The announcement comes at a time when Turkey grapples with escalating tensions with Israel and a heightened security situation.

Consular Services Resume Amidst Rising Tensions

In a move to streamline services for American citizens in Turkey, the U.S. Mission announced the resumption of consular services at the U.S. Consulate in Adana, along with other key posts. Instructions on scheduling appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul, and the Consular Agency in Izmir are available on the embassy’s website.

Security Concerns Amid Domestic Turmoil

Simultaneously, the security situation in Turkey continues to evolve. Turkish authorities have recently detained 33 individuals alleged to be spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Another 13 suspects are still at large. The detainees are accused of planning attacks and kidnappings targeting foreign nationals living in Turkey. They were apprehended in a series of coordinated raids across eight provinces.

Israel-Turkey Relations under Strain

The arrests come after Shin Bet, the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, indicated his readiness to dismantle Hamas in various countries, including Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fiercely criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and warned of ‘serious consequences’ if Israel attacks Hamas officials on Turkish soil. This latest incident underscores the escalating tensions between Turkey and Israel, prompting Erdogan to call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prosecution for ‘war crimes’.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, American citizens in Turkey are encouraged to stay updated on the security situation by visiting the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Turkey website for the latest Security Alert issued on November 17, 2023.