Turkmenistan and Turkey Eye Expanded Defense Cooperation

In a recent high-level meeting, the Chairperson of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and the heads of leading Turkish defense firms, Baykar and BMC, discussed strategies for expanding defense cooperation between the two nations. The talks focused on the potential for deepening strategic and long-term relations, a move that is consistent with Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy.

Increasing Defense Cooperation

Renowned as some of the world’s leading defense firms, the Turkish companies presented proposals for further collaboration in the defense field. Discussions explored the possibility of increasing shipments of Turkish high-quality defense products to Turkmenistan, a step deemed significant in strengthening bilateral relations. Haluk Bayraktar, General Manager of Baykar, emphasized on Turkey’s recent advancements in defense technology and expressed readiness to contribute to Turkmenistan’s defense systems.

A Shared Heritage

Bayraktar highlighted the close partnership and shared heritage between the two nations. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), already part of the Turkmenistan armed forces’ inventory, serves as proof of the burgeoning defense relationship between the two countries. This meeting underscores Turkmenistan’s intention to enhance its defense capabilities and reaffirms the importance of cooperation with Turkey in this sector.

Implications for Regional Security

The deepening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey could have significant implications for regional security dynamics. Both nations aim to enhance their defense capabilities and utilize their strategic alliance for geopolitical and economic gain. This move aligns with Turkey’s broader strategy of increasing its influence in Central Asia, potentially reshaping the region’s security landscape.

