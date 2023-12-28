en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Turkey

Turkmenistan and Turkey Eye Expanded Defense Cooperation

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST
Turkmenistan and Turkey Eye Expanded Defense Cooperation

In a recent high-level meeting, the Chairperson of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and the heads of leading Turkish defense firms, Baykar and BMC, discussed strategies for expanding defense cooperation between the two nations. The talks focused on the potential for deepening strategic and long-term relations, a move that is consistent with Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy.

Increasing Defense Cooperation

Renowned as some of the world’s leading defense firms, the Turkish companies presented proposals for further collaboration in the defense field. Discussions explored the possibility of increasing shipments of Turkish high-quality defense products to Turkmenistan, a step deemed significant in strengthening bilateral relations. Haluk Bayraktar, General Manager of Baykar, emphasized on Turkey’s recent advancements in defense technology and expressed readiness to contribute to Turkmenistan’s defense systems.

(Read Also: Turkey and Uzbekistan Elevate Bilateral Relations, Aiming for $5 Billion Trade Volume)

A Shared Heritage

Bayraktar highlighted the close partnership and shared heritage between the two nations. The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), already part of the Turkmenistan armed forces’ inventory, serves as proof of the burgeoning defense relationship between the two countries. This meeting underscores Turkmenistan’s intention to enhance its defense capabilities and reaffirms the importance of cooperation with Turkey in this sector.

(Read Also: Turkmenistan and Turkey Strengthen Defense Ties: Focus on Advanced Defense Products and Collaboration)

Implications for Regional Security

The deepening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey could have significant implications for regional security dynamics. Both nations aim to enhance their defense capabilities and utilize their strategic alliance for geopolitical and economic gain. This move aligns with Turkey’s broader strategy of increasing its influence in Central Asia, potentially reshaping the region’s security landscape.

Read More

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Turkey Turkmenistan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Severe Chain Traffic Accident in Türkiye: 11 Dead, 57 Injured

By Safak Costu

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Jolts Eastern Turkey: Significant Damage Reported

By Safak Costu

Turkey Approves Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in the Geopolitical Landscape

By Salman Khan

Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria

By Safak Costu

Erdoğan Invites Scientists to Turkey Amid Accusations Against Netanya ...
@Politics · 1 hour
Erdoğan Invites Scientists to Turkey Amid Accusations Against Netanya ...
heart comment 0
Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision in Turkey Highlights Dangers of Driving in Poor Visibility

By Safak Costu

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision in Turkey Highlights Dangers of Driving in Poor Visibility
Turkish Authorities Ramp Up Counterterrorism Operations Against Daesh

By Safak Costu

Turkish Authorities Ramp Up Counterterrorism Operations Against Daesh
Turkey’s National Intelligence Neutralizes PKK/YPG Leader Eymen Coli in Syria

By BNN Correspondents

Turkey's National Intelligence Neutralizes PKK/YPG Leader Eymen Coli in Syria
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Sakarya, Turkey Claims Ten Lives

By Safak Costu

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Sakarya, Turkey Claims Ten Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
48 seconds
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
58 seconds
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
1 min
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
2 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
2 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
2 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression
2 mins
Russian Poets Sentenced for Anti-War Poetry: A Blow to Freedom of Expression
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
3 mins
Jharkhand CM Open to Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Awaits Official Invite
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
5 mins
LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app