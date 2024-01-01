en English
Business

Türkiye’s Monumental Strides Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency in 2023

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Türkiye's Monumental Strides Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency in 2023

In a remarkable display of energy autonomy, Türkiye made substantial progress in 2023 towards energy self-sufficiency. The country bolstered its position in the natural gas and renewable energy sectors, signing a 13-year natural gas agreement with Bulgaria and a contract with the Italian company Saipem and TPAO for the Sakarya Gas Field’s development.

Securing Regional Energy Supply

Reflecting Türkiye’s strategic importance in the region, the country also won a Romanian natural gas pipeline tender. To further fortify its energy security, Türkiye established export deals with Hungary, Romania, and Moldova, set to begin between 2024 and 2025. The nation also inked an electricity trade infrastructure agreement with Azerbaijan, and Türkiye’s Petrol Ofisi Group acquired BP’s fuel operations in the country, strengthening its domestic energy infrastructure.

Expansion in Renewable Energy

In a decisive shift towards green energy, Türkiye extended its existing LNG import agreement with Algeria and expanded renewable energy cooperation with TotalEnergies acquiring 50% of Rönesans Enerji. This move aligns with global trends towards sustainable energy and reflects Türkiye’s commitment to a greener future.

World Record in Gas Field Development

One of the year’s most significant developments was the Sakarya Gas Field starting to supply gas to the national grid, marking the world’s fastest offshore field development from discovery to production. Türkiye expects the field to meet approximately 30% of its natural gas needs at full capacity. Further sweetening the deal for Turkish households, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced free household gas for up to 25 cubic meters per month for a year.

In conclusion, Türkiye’s monumental strides towards energy self-sufficiency and a greener future demonstrate a strategic shift in its energy policy. With the rapid development of the Sakarya Field and the expansion in renewable energy cooperation, Türkiye is poised to become a key player in the global energy landscape.

Business Energy Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

