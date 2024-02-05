On the somber anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023, claiming over 53,000 lives and impacting 14 million people, Fahrettin Altun, the Communications Director of Türkiye, underlines the crucial role of disaster communication. Altun's emphasis on the subject during a commemorative symposium is a testament to the importance Türkiye places on disaster communication as a key element in its strategic policy.

Disaster Communication: More Than Just a Response Tool

Altun illuminated the fact that disaster communication isn't merely a tool for times of distress. Instead, it is a constant process that includes informing the public beforehand, carrying out disaster prevention, and risk reduction activities. It is, as Altun pointed out, a core component of disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts.

2023 Earthquakes: A Turning Point for Türkiye's Disaster Communication

The tragic earthquakes of 2023, which struck 11 southern cities in Türkiye, marked a turning point for the country's approach to disaster communication. Since then, the Directorate of Communications has been steadfastly focused on enhancing Türkiye's disaster communication capabilities and contributing to academic knowledge in the field.

A Necessity, Not an Option

In the context of public governance, Altun made it clear that disaster communication is not an option but a necessity. It calls for investment and attention, a requirement that Türkiye's current regime is committed to fulfilling. The emphasis placed by Altun on the importance of disaster communication, particularly on the anniversary of the tragic earthquakes, is an indication of Türkiye's unwavering resolve to improve its disaster communication strategies.