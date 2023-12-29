Türkiye’s Anka 3 UAV: A New Chapter in Defense Capabilities

In a significant leap for Türkiye’s defense capabilities, the nation has successfully executed the maiden flight of its first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Anka 3. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced this formidable addition to the country’s renowned indigenous drone fleet, marking a momentous progression in Türkiye’s military drone technology.

Anka 3 UAV: A Force Multiplier

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Anka 3 stands as a testament to Türkiye’s commitment to self-reliant technological development. The UAV is designed with low radar visibility, high speed courtesy of its jet engine, and a substantial payload capacity. This combination of features allows the Anka 3 to undertake various missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence, and operate with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems.

Impressive Maiden Flight

During its initial flight, the Anka 3 ascended to an altitude of 8,000 feet and flew for a duration of an hour and 10 minutes. It achieved a speed of 150 knots and successfully performed a runway overshoot test. The UAV’s design, which omits horizontal and vertical tails, enables covert operations without detection.

The Future of Türkiye’s Defense

The Anka 3 can reach a service altitude of up to 40,000 feet, withstand flights for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet, and boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms. The practical payload capacity of this UAV is 1,200 kilograms. TAI’s Hürkuş basic training aircraft and the Anka UAV accompanied the Anka 3 on its flight. The ability to integrate a range of munitions into the Anka 3 design enhances its combat capabilities and underscores Türkiye’s advancements in drone technology.