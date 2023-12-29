en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Türkiye’s Anka 3 UAV: A New Chapter in Defense Capabilities

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:40 pm EST
Türkiye’s Anka 3 UAV: A New Chapter in Defense Capabilities

In a significant leap for Türkiye’s defense capabilities, the nation has successfully executed the maiden flight of its first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Anka 3. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced this formidable addition to the country’s renowned indigenous drone fleet, marking a momentous progression in Türkiye’s military drone technology.

Anka 3 UAV: A Force Multiplier

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Anka 3 stands as a testament to Türkiye’s commitment to self-reliant technological development. The UAV is designed with low radar visibility, high speed courtesy of its jet engine, and a substantial payload capacity. This combination of features allows the Anka 3 to undertake various missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence, and operate with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems.

Impressive Maiden Flight

During its initial flight, the Anka 3 ascended to an altitude of 8,000 feet and flew for a duration of an hour and 10 minutes. It achieved a speed of 150 knots and successfully performed a runway overshoot test. The UAV’s design, which omits horizontal and vertical tails, enables covert operations without detection.

The Future of Türkiye’s Defense

The Anka 3 can reach a service altitude of up to 40,000 feet, withstand flights for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet, and boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms. The practical payload capacity of this UAV is 1,200 kilograms. TAI’s Hürkuş basic training aircraft and the Anka UAV accompanied the Anka 3 on its flight. The ability to integrate a range of munitions into the Anka 3 design enhances its combat capabilities and underscores Türkiye’s advancements in drone technology.

0
Aviation Military Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

Aviation Industry Rocked by Scandal of Falsified Spare Parts Records

By BNN Correspondents

Airbus A380: A Journey from Struggle to Resurgence

By Israel Ojoko

Global Aviation Industry Rocked by Counterfeit Parts Scandal ...
@Aviation · 6 hours
Global Aviation Industry Rocked by Counterfeit Parts Scandal ...
heart comment 0
Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization
The Turbulence of Airline Seat Switching: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

The Turbulence of Airline Seat Switching: A Comprehensive Analysis
Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass
Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree

By BNN Correspondents

Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
51 seconds
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
1 min
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
8 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
9 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
11 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
22 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
44 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
49 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
54 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
49 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app