Military

Türkiye Unveils Anka 3: A New Milestone in Defense Technology

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:14 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Türkiye Unveils Anka 3: A New Milestone in Defense Technology

Türkiye has etched a new chapter in its defense industry with the successful debut flight of Anka 3, the country’s first flying wing deep strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The announcement came from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, underscoring the nation’s commitment to self-reliant technological advancements in combat drones.

Anka 3: A Feat of Engineering

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Anka 3 brings several benefits to the table. These include low radar visibility, high speed, and sizable payload capacity. The UAV soared to 8,000 feet during its inaugural flight and completed a flying duration of an hour and 10 minutes, hitting a speed of 150 knots. It also executed a runway overshoot test successfully.

Capabilities and Features

Capable of executing a wide array of missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence, and communication relay with friendly elements, Anka 3 can carry air-to-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems. The design eschews horizontal or vertical tails, enabling stealth operation. It also features a high-speed transfer capability, allowing for rapid deployment.

Performance and Payload

The Anka 3 is expected to operate at altitudes up to 40,000 feet and endure flights of up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms and a payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms. Designed to integrate a broad spectrum of munitions, it can accommodate those used in current UAVs and larger ones like SOM-J, MK 82, and bunker-busting bombs.

The successful launch of Anka 3 is a testament to Türkiye’s dedication to bolstering its defense capabilities with indigenously developed technologies. This significant stride toward self-sufficiency in military hardware not only celebrates the prowess of Turkish Aerospace Industries but also positions Türkiye as a key player in the global defense landscape.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

