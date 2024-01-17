Türkiye to Launch Tech Visa Program in Bid to Attract Global Tech Entrepreneurs

Türkiye is poised to launch a groundbreaking initiative known as the Türkiye Tech Visa, targeting global technology entrepreneurs with a unique blend of critical expertise and innovative business models. This strategic move, announced by Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır, is a part of Türkiye's broader scheme to reverse the brain drain, lure skilled professionals, and minimize dependence on imports.

Strengthening Türkiye's Technological Landscape

The primary objective of the Tech Visa program is to transform Türkiye into a nucleus for technological expertise. By doing so, the government aspires to stimulate innovation, propel research and development, and boost national industries. Türkiye's technological landscape has seen substantial growth in recent years, as evidenced by a significant surge in human resources in the R&D sector - from 29,000 in 2002 to a staggering 273,000 at present.

Patent Applications: An Indicator of Progress

A 22-fold increase in patent applications serves as a testament to Türkiye's progress in the realm of innovation. Minister Kacır highlighted this growth while emphasizing the country's improved share in world trade, which has doubled over the past two decades. The nation's substantial exports in industrial products further underscore its economic prowess.

Steering Towards Technological Independence

The National Technology Initiative has been underscored as a key strategy in Türkiye's quest for technological independence and a transition towards value-added production. Plans are also afoot to tackle the annual current deficit that surpasses $7.5 billion. In addition to the Tech Visa program, Minister Kacır unveiled upcoming initiatives such as the 'Disruptive Technologies' initiative, designed to draw more entrepreneurs to Türkiye.

Investments in the chip industry and hyper-scale data centers are also on the horizon, with an explicit aim to woo international investments. The electric vehicle sector is of particular interest, given its potential for significant growth in the future. Such endeavors underline Türkiye's commitment to fostering a vibrant technological ecosystem that is attractive to global investors and entrepreneurs alike.