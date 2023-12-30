Türkiye Successfully Tests Domestically Produced Torpedo, Bolstering Defense Posture

Türkiye has successfully test-fired its domestically produced heavyweight torpedo, AKYA, developed by Turkish defense company Roketsan. The torpedo, launched from the TCG Preveze submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean, demonstrated its full accuracy by striking a target from a distance of 12,000 yards and sinking it. The test was closely observed by Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Defense Industries Presidency chief Haluk Gorgun, and Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci from the command center of TCG GOKOVA, a Turkish frigate.

AKYA: A Strategic Asset for Türkiye

Adm. Tatlioglu emphasized the strategic importance of the AKYA torpedo to the Turkish Naval Forces during the event. He also highlighted the forthcoming integration of other domestically produced defense assets such as the Hisar naval guided missile and the Malaman mine into their arsenal. Gorgun underscored AKYA’s role in submarine warfare, noting that only a few countries globally have the capability to produce such a weapon.

(Read Also: Türkiye Successfully Tests Domestically Produced Torpedo, Bolstering Defense Posture)

Securing the ‘Blue Homeland’

Gorgun further spotlighted the torpedo’s importance in safeguarding Türkiye’s maritime sovereignty, referred to as the ‘Blue Homeland,’ within its international law-designated jurisdictional areas. The addition of AKYA to the navy’s inventory bolsters Türkiye’s defense posture in the Eastern Mediterranean region, a critical geopolitical zone.

(Read Also: A Year of Milestones: Türkiye Reflects on a Centennial and a Show of Strength)

Signalling Domestic Capability

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci regarded the successful test as a landmark day for the Turkish defense industry, indicating Türkiye’s self-reliance and prowess in military technology. The article also draws attention to the use of cookies on the website for advertising and marketing purposes, advising users that they can adjust their preferences or learn more about cookies through the provided information text.

Read More