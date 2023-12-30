en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Türkiye Successfully Test Fires Domestically-Produced Torpedo AKYA in Major Defense Milestone

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:18 am EST
Türkiye Successfully Test Fires Domestically-Produced Torpedo AKYA in Major Defense Milestone

In a significant milestone for Türkiye’s defense capabilities, the nation successfully conducted a test firing of its domestically-produced heavyweight torpedo named AKYA. The test was executed from the TCG Preveze submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the torpedo demonstrating full accuracy by hitting and sinking a target from a distance of 12,000 yards.

Witnessed by Key Defense Figures

The test firing was observed by key military and defense industry figures, including Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Defense Industries Presidency chief Haluk Gorgun, and Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci. The successful integration of AKYA into the Turkish Naval Forces’ inventory underlines a significant advancement in Türkiye’s submarine warfare capabilities, where AKYA’s stealth and destructive power are crucial.

(Read Also: Türkiye Successfully Tests Domestically Produced Torpedo, Bolstering Defense Posture)

Boosting Türkiye’s Defense Capabilities

Adm. Tatlioglu emphasized the importance of this event, hinting at the upcoming induction of other domestically developed defense systems. These include the Hisar naval guided missile and the Malaman mine. The integration of these systems is expected to fortify Türkiye’s defense arsenal further.

(Read Also: Türkiye Successfully Tests Domestically Produced Torpedo, Bolstering Defense Posture)

Strategic Deterrent and National Pride

Haluk Gorgun highlighted that only a handful of countries possess the capability to domestically produce such advanced torpedoes. The addition of AKYA to Türkiye’s naval forces is seen as a strategic deterrent, safeguarding the nation’s ‘Blue Homeland’—a doctrine emphasizing sovereignty over Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas. Expressing pride in this achievement, Roketsan’s CEO, Murat Ikinci, underscored the crucial role of domestic talent in bolstering Türkiye’s defense industry.

Read More

0
Military Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Significant Reshuffle

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Army's Year in Pictures: A Tribute to Service and Sacrifice

By BNN Correspondents

Government Completes Re-registration of Veteran Fighters: A Significant Administrative Milestone

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ireland's Elite Military Unit Undergoes Massive Restructuring

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's Military Counterterrorism Efforts: A Year of Significant Gai ...
@Military · 53 mins
Nigeria's Military Counterterrorism Efforts: A Year of Significant Gai ...
heart comment 0
British Warship Arrival Sparks Tensions between Venezuela and Guyana

By Dil Bar Irshad

British Warship Arrival Sparks Tensions between Venezuela and Guyana
Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana

By Waqas Arain

Venezuela Mobilizes Military in Response to UK Warship Deployment to Guyana
U.S. Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Russia’s Most Extensive Air Assault

By Israel Ojoko

U.S. Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Russia's Most Extensive Air Assault
Smela in Ruins: Unpacking the Impact of a Military Wave

By Rizwan Shah

Smela in Ruins: Unpacking the Impact of a Military Wave
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-Cigarettes Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-Cigarettes Amid Health Concerns
France's High Court Approves Student Housing Requisition for 2024 Olympics Staff
4 mins
France's High Court Approves Student Housing Requisition for 2024 Olympics Staff
Brazil Honors Football Legend Pele: A Tribute Woven in Yellow and Green
6 mins
Brazil Honors Football Legend Pele: A Tribute Woven in Yellow and Green
UPSC Recruitment Drive Offers Golden Opportunity for MBBS Graduates
7 mins
UPSC Recruitment Drive Offers Golden Opportunity for MBBS Graduates
Islamabad High Court Limits Power to Detain Under MPO Ordinance
8 mins
Islamabad High Court Limits Power to Detain Under MPO Ordinance
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
11 mins
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
11 mins
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
11 mins
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
13 mins
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
25 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
47 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
6 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app