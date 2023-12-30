Türkiye Successfully Test Fires Domestically-Produced Torpedo AKYA in Major Defense Milestone

In a significant milestone for Türkiye’s defense capabilities, the nation successfully conducted a test firing of its domestically-produced heavyweight torpedo named AKYA. The test was executed from the TCG Preveze submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the torpedo demonstrating full accuracy by hitting and sinking a target from a distance of 12,000 yards.

Witnessed by Key Defense Figures

The test firing was observed by key military and defense industry figures, including Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Defense Industries Presidency chief Haluk Gorgun, and Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci. The successful integration of AKYA into the Turkish Naval Forces’ inventory underlines a significant advancement in Türkiye’s submarine warfare capabilities, where AKYA’s stealth and destructive power are crucial.

Boosting Türkiye’s Defense Capabilities

Adm. Tatlioglu emphasized the importance of this event, hinting at the upcoming induction of other domestically developed defense systems. These include the Hisar naval guided missile and the Malaman mine. The integration of these systems is expected to fortify Türkiye’s defense arsenal further.

Strategic Deterrent and National Pride

Haluk Gorgun highlighted that only a handful of countries possess the capability to domestically produce such advanced torpedoes. The addition of AKYA to Türkiye’s naval forces is seen as a strategic deterrent, safeguarding the nation’s ‘Blue Homeland’—a doctrine emphasizing sovereignty over Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas. Expressing pride in this achievement, Roketsan’s CEO, Murat Ikinci, underscored the crucial role of domestic talent in bolstering Türkiye’s defense industry.

