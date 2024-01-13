en English
Energy

Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
Türkiye Set to Become Third-Largest in European Natural Gas Storage Capacity

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Türkiye is set to claim a significant role in the European energy landscape. With an ambitious plan in place, Türkiye is on track to become the third-largest holder of natural gas storage capacity in Europe. The country’s goal is to reach a total capacity of 14.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2028, a milestone that forms part of Türkiye’s broader strategy to enhance energy security and reduce dependence on external sources.

Boosting Capacity: A Strategic Move

Currently, Europe possesses a storage capacity of approximately 100 bcm, with Germany leading the way at 24 bcm, closely trailed by Italy at 16 bcm. Türkiye’s journey towards augmenting its natural gas storage pivots around the expansion of the Silivri and Tuz Golu facilities. The Silivri facility, in particular, is projected to expand from 4.6 bcm to 5.6 bcm within the next two to three years. Simultaneously, the Tuz Golu facility is set to soar by 8.8 bcm, culminating in a total capacity of 14.4 bcm by 2028.

Enhancing Energy Security and Regional Distribution

These facilities play a vital role in maintaining a stable supply of natural gas for domestic use and regional distribution. They also serve as a buffer, preparing Türkiye for potential emergencies or supply disruptions. Türkiye’s strategic location further positions it as a key transit country for natural gas pipelines from Russia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.

Türkiye’s Growing Role in European Energy Security

Highlighting its increasing significance in the European energy equation, Türkiye has recently inked natural gas export deals with several European nations, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. These deals underscore Türkiye’s potential as an energy hub in the region and its pivotal role in ensuring European energy security.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

