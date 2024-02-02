Turkiye Salutes 112 Emergency Call Center Heroes on Earthquake Commemoration

Turkiye recently marked the first anniversary of the calamitous earthquakes that ransacked the country's southern region on February 6. The solemn commemoration also served as an occasion to honor the unflinching commitment and compassion of the 112 Emergency Call Center workers, who stood as pillars of strength during the disaster. These unsung heroes, with their relentless efforts and dedication, became the beacon of hope amidst the chaos.

The Unyielding Spirit of 112

Guddusi Arık, the manager of Osmaniye's 112 Emergency Call Center, narrated the tale of his team's dogged commitment. He recalled the exceptional dedication of an employee who, despite being on health leave, returned to his duties upon hearing about the disaster. The day of the earthquake saw the call center swamped with a staggering 11,650 calls. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, the team managed to respond to ten times their usual call volume.

Emotional Toll and Resilience

Nilgül Çolak, a call center employee, shared the emotional brunt borne by the workers. They navigated through fear and devastation while handling desperate pleas for help. Amidst the trauma and the aftershocks, these employees held their ground. Some even brought their families to sleep at the call center, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of operations.

Unwavering Commitment Amidst Chaos

Fatih Curabaz, another employee, reflected on the team's resilience and the sense of relief that washed over them when reinforcements arrived. Despite the catastrophe's heartbreaking aftermath, the team prioritized forwarding notifications to the necessary units to expedite aid.

Kamber Özkara, a part of the 112 emergency health team, displayed exemplary dedication. He returned to duty a mere two hours after being pulled out from the debris. After assuring his family's safety, he resumed his responsibilities, forgoing medical treatment for himself.

These personal narratives underscore the remarkable commitment of the 112 Emergency Call Center personnel during the earthquakes. They didn't merely provide support; they embodied hope and resilience for those affected by the twin tremors.