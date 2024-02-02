Türkiye Marks First Anniversary of Devastating Earthquakes: A Glimpse into the Recovery Efforts

Today, Türkiye marked the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that struck on February 6, 2023, affecting 11 southeastern provinces and resulting in 53,537 fatalities. The nation paused to remember the lives lost, while also taking stock of the immense recovery efforts that have been underway.

Unveiling the Recovery Efforts

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided an update on the progress. The swift response saw the declaration of a Level 4 emergency by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the initiation of coordinated relief efforts under then-Vice President Fuat Oktay's leadership. The operation involved over 650,000 personnel, including 11,488 international and 35,250 search and rescue personnel, who were deployed to assist the 14 million people affected by the earthquakes.

Damage Control and Rehabilitation

Approximately 38,901 buildings were destroyed, with search and rescue operations taking place in 26,000 occupied structures. Yerlikaya highlighted the establishment of temporary shelter services, including the distribution of tents and the construction of container cities for displaced citizens. Turkish Airlines played a pivotal role by transporting passengers and relief materials.

Progress in Debris Removal

Damage assessment and debris removal have been prioritized, with 91% of debris from seriously damaged buildings cleared to date. The resilience and determination of those involved in the recovery efforts have been remarkable, demonstrating Türkiye's unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

On the international front, organizations like Oxfam have contributed significantly to the recovery efforts. They provided immediate aid, sanitation systems, food, and support to safeguard people from diseases and violence. Their long-term support involved livelihood and reconstruction efforts, reaching over 192,000 people in Türkiye and over 1.8 million individuals in Syria.

As Türkiye commemorates this somber anniversary, the focus remains on rebuilding and reviving the affected regions, with the determination to rise from the rubble stronger than ever before.