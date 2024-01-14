Türkiye Leverages Ecotourism for Economic Resilience and Sustainability

In a strategic move marking a significant shift towards sustainable tourism, Türkiye is poised to establish 26 new ecotourism areas across the country. The initiative, an integral part of the nation’s ecotourism action plan, seeks to diversify tourism destinations and fortify the economy by capitalizing on Türkiye’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

Boosting Economy Through Ecotourism

The ecotourism action plan is designed to contribute TL 2 billion annually to Türkiye’s tourism sector by leveraging the country’s untapped potential in ecotourism. The plan further aims to increase the number of ecotourism areas to 200 by 2028, thereby spreading the economic benefits of tourism to a broader range of regions and communities.

Ecotourism: A Growing Global Trend

Ecotourism, which emphasizes sustainable travel practices that conserve the environment and enhance the welfare of local people, is increasingly recognized as a growth sector within the global tourism industry. With the number of people participating in ecotourism trips projected to reach 98 million this year and expected to rise to 125 million by 2030, Türkiye’s initiative is a timely response to a burgeoning global trend.

Responsible Tourism for Sustainable Development

Central to Türkiye’s ecotourism action plan is the commitment to responsible tourism practices. The plan envisages integrating ecotourism planning into forest parks, thereby promoting the resilience of forests and sustainability. The initiative is not merely about economic development; it is also about preserving Türkiye’s ecological and cultural diversity for future generations.

By introducing these new ecotourism areas, Türkiye aims to attract tourists who have interests in nature, wildlife, and cultural heritage. The strategic move is anticipated to enrich Türkiye’s tourism offerings, turning it into an increasingly alluring destination for eco-conscious travelers around the globe.