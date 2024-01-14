en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Türkiye Leverages Ecotourism for Economic Resilience and Sustainability

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Türkiye Leverages Ecotourism for Economic Resilience and Sustainability

In a strategic move marking a significant shift towards sustainable tourism, Türkiye is poised to establish 26 new ecotourism areas across the country. The initiative, an integral part of the nation’s ecotourism action plan, seeks to diversify tourism destinations and fortify the economy by capitalizing on Türkiye’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

Boosting Economy Through Ecotourism

The ecotourism action plan is designed to contribute TL 2 billion annually to Türkiye’s tourism sector by leveraging the country’s untapped potential in ecotourism. The plan further aims to increase the number of ecotourism areas to 200 by 2028, thereby spreading the economic benefits of tourism to a broader range of regions and communities.

Ecotourism: A Growing Global Trend

Ecotourism, which emphasizes sustainable travel practices that conserve the environment and enhance the welfare of local people, is increasingly recognized as a growth sector within the global tourism industry. With the number of people participating in ecotourism trips projected to reach 98 million this year and expected to rise to 125 million by 2030, Türkiye’s initiative is a timely response to a burgeoning global trend.

Responsible Tourism for Sustainable Development

Central to Türkiye’s ecotourism action plan is the commitment to responsible tourism practices. The plan envisages integrating ecotourism planning into forest parks, thereby promoting the resilience of forests and sustainability. The initiative is not merely about economic development; it is also about preserving Türkiye’s ecological and cultural diversity for future generations.

By introducing these new ecotourism areas, Türkiye aims to attract tourists who have interests in nature, wildlife, and cultural heritage. The strategic move is anticipated to enrich Türkiye’s tourism offerings, turning it into an increasingly alluring destination for eco-conscious travelers around the globe.

0
Travel & Tourism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
3 mins ago
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
As the new year unfolds, the calendar of 2024 promises a delightful treat for workers and travelers. A unique alignment of public holidays is set to provide several extended weekends, offering a much-needed break from the regular workweek. These long weekends are more than just a respite; they open up opportunities for short vacations or
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
Sustainable Tourism: Vimlendu Jha Advocates for Balance Between Development and Conservation
4 hours ago
Sustainable Tourism: Vimlendu Jha Advocates for Balance Between Development and Conservation
Lakshadweep MP Advocates for Sustainable Tourism Development
4 hours ago
Lakshadweep MP Advocates for Sustainable Tourism Development
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
3 hours ago
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
Hunter Ice Festival: Celebrating Ice Artistry Amidst Winter's Chilling Embrace
3 hours ago
Hunter Ice Festival: Celebrating Ice Artistry Amidst Winter's Chilling Embrace
Air India Passengers Stranded for Hours Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport
4 hours ago
Air India Passengers Stranded for Hours Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
12 seconds
Michigan State Overcomes Rutgers in Pivotal College Basketball Game
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde's Season Cut Short by Severe Downhill Race Crash
13 seconds
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde's Season Cut Short by Severe Downhill Race Crash
Israel-Hamas Conflict at 100-Day Milestone: A Tumultuous Landscape
36 seconds
Israel-Hamas Conflict at 100-Day Milestone: A Tumultuous Landscape
Zambia's Constitutional Court Declines Patriotic Front's Request: An Insight into the Nation's Political Landscape
50 seconds
Zambia's Constitutional Court Declines Patriotic Front's Request: An Insight into the Nation's Political Landscape
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
1 min
Real Madrid Dominates Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Clash
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism
1 min
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Appeals to Ex-Servicemen in the Fight Against Terrorism
Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens
1 min
Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
1 min
Concerns Grow Over Super Eagles' Recent Performances
Declining Smoking Rates in America: A Closer Look at the Downward Trend
1 min
Declining Smoking Rates in America: A Closer Look at the Downward Trend
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app