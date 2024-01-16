Türkiye and Japan Mark a Century of Friendship: History, Aid, and Global Peace

On the eve of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Japan, Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Yoko Kamikawa convened in a joint press conference in Ankara, revealing a partnership that is more than a mere alliance. Their discussion ranged from mutual aid during natural disasters to potential cooperation in the defense industry and the shared commitment to peace in global hotspots such as Gaza and Ukraine.

Historical Ties and Strategic Partnership

Fidan, in his address, emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, a bond that has historical roots and has grown into a strategic partnership since 2013. This relationship was put to the test when twin earthquakes struck southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023. Japan, in a display of solidarity, provided significant aid and continues to contribute to the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the affected region– an act of goodwill that Fidan expressed profound gratitude for.

Centennial Celebration and Future Collaborations

As the two countries prepare to celebrate a century of their diplomatic relations, various events are being planned, including the inauguration of the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University in 2024. Fidan acknowledged the importance of energy collaboration and expressed interest in Japan's recent defense and security developments, suggesting potential cooperation in the defense industry. This is indicative of the mutual benefits and shared vision that underline this alliance.

Shared Commitments to Global Peace

Amidst the convoluted global political landscape, both ministers called for an end to the conflict in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders for a lasting peace in the Middle East. They also agreed to collaborate on humanitarian aid for Gaza. Kamikawa reciprocated Fidan's sentiments, acknowledging the mutual aid during earthquake disasters and expressing gratitude for Türkiye's assistance after the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan, which resulted in over 200 deaths.

In an era marked by transient alliances and shifting loyalties, the Türkiye-Japan relationship stands as a beacon of enduring friendship and mutual respect. As they mark the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, both nations have expressed a commitment to further enhance their relationship and work together for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the cessation of Russia's occupation. This partnership, rooted in shared history and common values, holds promise for a future characterized by closer ties and collaborative efforts in various domains of shared interest.