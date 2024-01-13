en English
Turkey

Turkish Women Break Barriers as Cruise Ship Captains

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Turkish Women Break Barriers as Cruise Ship Captains

Breaking the glass ceiling of the maritime industry, Hande İpek Yamanel and İrem Düzdaban, two trailblazing women from Turkey, have earned their stripes as captains of cruise ships. These women, both alumni of the maritime studies program at Dokuz Eylül University, are navigating tides in a field traditionally helmed by men, and their journey is not just making waves but creating a ripple effect in the industry.

Steering New Courses

Yamanel, serving as a third officer for a maritime company based in Florida, USA, was inspired towards a seafaring career by her father. Her experiences spanned across container ships and during the challenging pandemic times, she found her calling on cruise ships in 2021. On the other hand, Düzdaban, holding the position of a first officer, initiated her career on chemical tankers. She relishes the trials the sector throws her way and has braved the trials of being a woman in a male-dominated field.

Influencing a Sea Change

Their accomplishments are not just personal triumphs, but they are also contributing to the wider societal shift by increasing the presence of female captains and chief engineers. By sharing their experiences and challenges, Yamanel and Düzdaban are encouraging more women to chart their career course towards the maritime sector. Their stories are not just about their successful voyages, but they are also a testament to their resilience and determination in navigating the turbulent waters of gender disparity.

Unofficial Ambassadors

Beyond their roles as captains, Yamanel and Düzdaban have become informal ambassadors for Türkiye, representing their nation on the global seas. Their success stories embody the message that the maritime industry is not just accessible, but also welcoming to anyone with the courage and determination to pursue it. By doing so, they are not just shaping their destiny but also steering the future of the maritime industry towards greater inclusivity and diversity.

Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

