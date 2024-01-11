en English
Cyprus

Turkish Vice President to Inaugurate Largest Mosque in Cyprus Amid Land Dispute

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
On a forthcoming Thursday, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz is slated to grace the northern part of Cyprus with his presence. The primary objective of this official visit is the inauguration of the Dr Suat Gunsel mosque, a grand architectural marvel that stands as the largest mosque in Cyprus. The opening ceremony is arranged to commence in the morning, marking a significant moment in the religious and cultural landscape of the region.

Impressive Features of the Dr Suat Gunsel Mosque

Boasting a capacity to accommodate 10,000 worshippers, the Dr Suat Gunsel mosque is an architectural marvel with six minarets, 62 domes, and minarets reaching a remarkable height of 76.2 meters. The main dome itself attains a height of 36.8 meters, while the interior is embellished with 47 chandeliers and 104 stained glass windows. The walls, adorned with oil paintings, add to the mosque’s aesthetic appeal. The entire mosque complex spans across a vast area of 30,000 square meters, making it a significant landmark in the area.

Controversy Surrounding the Mosque’s Location

Despite its grandeur, the mosque has been embroiled in controversy. The land on which the mosque complex stands is under legal dispute. Ahmet Sanver, a local resident, is preparing to take legal action against the Gunsel family. Sanver asserts that the mosque’s car park has been constructed without authorization on his property, leading to a public outcry that ‘Our land has been occupied.’

Yilmaz’s Agenda Beyond the Mosque Inauguration

Following the mosque’s inauguration, Vice President Yilmaz has a packed schedule. He will tour the Gunsel electric car factory and the Nicosia Science Centre, reflecting Turkey’s focus on technology and innovation. Later in the day, Yilmaz is expected to visit Acheritou village, a quaint location nestled between Famagusta and Avgorou, adjacent to the Ayios Nikolaos British military base. Accompanying him on this visit is the Turkish Technology Minister, Mehmet Fatih Kacir. Kacir is also expected to meet with Olgun Amcaoglu, the north’s ‘economy minister’, indicating the visit’s economic significance as well. As the day unfolds, the implications of this visit on the ongoing land dispute and legal action surrounding the mosque’s construction will be keenly observed.

Cyprus Turkey
