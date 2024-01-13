en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Turkish UCAV Aksungur Sets New Flight Endurance Record

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Turkish UCAV Aksungur Sets New Flight Endurance Record

On the global stage of defense technology, Turkey has made a significant stride with the Aksungur, an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). Setting a new record in flight endurance, the Aksungur stayed airborne for an astounding 41 hours, demonstrating a remarkable leap in Turkey’s aviation technology. This achievement marks a monumental milestone for the Turkish defense industry and the country’s technological prowess.

A Milestone for Turkish Aerospace

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, the Aksungur UCAV broke its flight record during rigorous performance testing. Powered by an indigenous engine, the UCAV’s extended flight capability enhances its operational range and versatility, making it a potent asset for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations in all weather conditions.

Indigenous Engine: A Game-Changer

The UCAV’s successful long-duration flight is a testament to the reliability and performance of the indigenous engine technology. The use of a locally-made engine significantly reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, thus bolstering Turkey’s strategic autonomy in defense manufacturing. This development underlines the technological strides Turkey has made in its defense industry.

Implications for the Global Defense Market

Designed for both local and international missions, the Aksungur’s exceptional flight endurance indicates Turkey’s ambition to expand its influence in the global defense market. As the UCAV is set to join the inventory of the Turkish defense industry in 2024, it is expected to have far-reaching implications for Turkey’s competitiveness in the defense export sector.

0
Aviation Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
51 mins ago
CKCEDOK and LOTPLAirlines Unveil Direct Flights to Mombasa, Kenya: A New Gateway to Africa's Wonders
Traveling to the heart of Africa has become easier and more convenient than ever before with CKCEDOK’s announcement of a new direct flight service to Mombasa, Kenya. This new service, operated by LOTPLAirlines, opens up a world of possibilities for those seeking to immerse themselves in Kenya’s diverse attractions, from its sprawling wildlife reserves to
CKCEDOK and LOTPLAirlines Unveil Direct Flights to Mombasa, Kenya: A New Gateway to Africa's Wonders
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
4 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
4 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Mumbai Air Show 2024: A Spectacle of Sky-High Skills and Precision
2 hours ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: A Spectacle of Sky-High Skills and Precision
Major Restructuring of India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced
3 hours ago
Major Restructuring of India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Announced
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
4 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
2 mins
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
2 mins
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
2 mins
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
3 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
3 mins
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
4 mins
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
4 mins
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
5 mins
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
59 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app