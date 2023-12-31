Turkish UAV Strike Targets YPG/PKK in Eastern Syria Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a recent operation, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) linked to the Turkish Intelligence (MIT) executed a strike on a target affiliated with the YPG/PKK terror organization. The location of the target was east of Qamishli, situated in eastern Syria. The YPG, also known as the People’s Protection Units, is essentially a Kurdish militia in Syria. Turkey perceives this group to be an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group marked as a terrorist organization by Turkey and numerous other nations.

Turkey’s Ongoing Operations against YPG/PKK

This strike is a representation of Turkey’s continued military operations against elements of YPG/PKK within the region. These operations form part of Turkey’s broader efforts to protect its borders and counter potential threats. The region of Qamishli has been a central point of conflict involving various armed groups. Turkey’s military actions within this region reflect its ongoing security concerns and its stance against groups it considers as terrorists.

Impact on the Region

As per local monitoring organizations, Turkish attacks in northeast Syria have resulted in the death of at least 32 civilians, including seven women and five children, since the onset of 2023. Over 100 people were killed in central Syria by armed drones at a military academy’s graduation ceremony in Homs province. At least 11 individuals were killed in Turkish air raids in the Kurdish-held northeast of Syria. The Syrian military attributed the attack to known international forces and promised to retaliate with full force.

The Threat of ISIS Resurgence

Political analysts express concern that the Turkish attacks may provide ISIS with an opportunity to expand and regain its strength, posing a significant threat to the region and the world. They emphasize strengthening the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to prevent the resurgence of ISIS. Turkish attacks have led to civilian displacement and the suspension of coordination between the SDF and the US-led international coalition in the fight against ISIS.