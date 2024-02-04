Turkish Technic Marks Milestone in A330P2F Conversion Project

In a significant development in the global aviation services industry, Turkish Technic, a key player and an affiliate of Turkish Airlines group companies, has successfully carried out the Upper Frame Shell (UFS) cut-out on its inaugural Airbus A330 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion project. This critical event marks an essential phase in the installation of the primary deck cargo door, an indispensable element in the conversion process.

A Groundbreaking Partnership

The achievement is a product of the collaboration established between Turkish Technic and the German aviation company, Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW). EFW, recognized for its expertise in P2F conversions, has a proven record of certified conversions supported throughout an aircraft's lifespan and maintains an exclusive supplier relationship with Airbus that spans over three decades.

Since its formation in late 2022, the partnership has positioned Turkish Technic as the first Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) company to work directly with EFW on conversion projects. This strategic alliance stands as a testament to Turkish Technic's industry-leading capabilities and its commitment to delivering top-tier aviation services.

An Expansive Portfolio

With a robust workforce of more than 10,500 employees across multiple facilities in Istanbul, Turkish Technic offers a wide range of services. The company's offerings include not only maintenance, repair, and overhaul, but also modifications and reconfiguration services. These services, backed by the company's skilled workforce, ensure that Turkish Technic remains a top choice for aviation services globally.

Looking Towards the Future

Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, expressed his satisfaction with the company's successful partnership with EFW and its capacity to meet market demand. He lauded the company's industry-leading expertise, structural skills, and operational excellence. The partnership aims to complete several P2F conversion projects by mid-2024, with the first successful conversion marking the beginning of a series of upcoming projects that the aviation industry will keenly observe. This pioneering venture signals a promising trajectory for Turkish Technic and its continued growth in the global aviation services industry.