Turkish Parliament Speaker Holds Bilateral Talks with UAE Prime Minister

In an effort to bolster diplomatic relations in the Middle East, Turkish Parliament Speaker, Numan Kurtulmus, engaged in consequential discussions with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This meeting, held on Wednesday, served as a platform for the discussion of various regional and global issues, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

Navigating Bilateral Relations

The dialogue between these two key figures was marked by expressions of satisfaction with the current state of the Türkiye-UAE relations. Both parties underscored the potential for collaboration in high technology and defense industry, painting a picture of a future where technological and defense partnerships could underpin the relationship between Turkey and the UAE.

Addressing Regional Concerns

In addition to bilateral issues, regional concerns were also a focal point of the discussion. The need for collective action for an immediate cease-fire in Palestine was brought to the table, signifying the shared interests and mutual concerns of both nations in the regional stability of the Middle East.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Furthering the diplomatic cordiality, the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE in February was also mentioned. This visit is envisaged as another stepping stone in the path of strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

These bilateral talks form part of a broader diplomatic effort by Kurtulmus, who recently concluded visits to other Gulf nations, specifically Bahrain and the UAE. These visits accentuate Turkey's active role in fostering diplomatic relations in the Middle East region, and cast a spotlight on the ongoing dialogue between Turkey and the UAE, a dialogue characterized by mutual interests in regional stability and development.