Turkish Literature Takes Center Stage at Kerala Literature Festival

The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode, India, shifted the spotlight to Turkish literature in a series of sessions that delved into the rich tapestry of Turkish writers and books. This move points to the growing global appreciation for the depth and dynamism of Turkish literary contributions.

Interweaving Literary Threads: India and Turkey

At the heart of the festival’s focus was Alii Ayci, a renowned Turkish poet who underscored the literary ties binding India and Turkey. Ayci noted the profound influence of Indian philosophical thought in Turkish literature and drew illuminating parallels between national figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. This crosspollination of ideas, he argued, has significantly shaped Turkish literature’s trajectory.

An Evolving Narrative: The Shift in Turkish Literature

Ayci also guided the audience through the evolution of Turkish literature, marking the transition from poetry, which was traditionally at the heart of Turkish expression, to modern storytelling. This transformation was particularly pronounced in the 19th century, with the introduction of novels and theater influenced by western styles. Ayci lamented the decline of poetry’s prominence in Turkish literature, attributing this shift to the advent of capitalism and consumerism, which has favored the publication of novels.

Spotlights on Turkish Authors and Works

Adding to the festival’s Turkish literary tapestry, Welsh scholar Roger Connah introduced the audience to ‘The Architect’s Apprentice,’ a historical fiction novel by acclaimed Turkish-British author Elif Shafak. The session offered a deep dive into Shafak’s storytelling prowess, her vivid characters, and her nuanced exploration of Ottoman history. Additionally, Turkish scholar Fatih Usluer enriched the festival with his discussion on the life and works of 13th-century Turkish folk poet Yunus Emre. Notably, Usluer illuminated Emre’s Sufi teachings, offering the audience a glimpse into the mystical dimensions of Turkish poetry.