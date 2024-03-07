Turkish Investors Eye Kyrgyzstan: DOSABSİAD Leads Business Expansion in Central Asia

DOSABSİAD Chairman Nilüfer Çevikel's recent participation in the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Bishkek has spotlighted Central Asia as a promising investment frontier for Turkish businesses. Representing Bursa, Çevikel engaged with high-level Kyrgyz officials and explored investment opportunities, particularly in the textile sector, highlighting the region's tax advantages and growing market demands.

Advertisment

Unlocking Central Asia's Potential

Çevikel's visit to Kyrgyzstan included tours of local factories and B2B meetings, offering insights into the investment climate and tax benefits. The textile sector's rising demand in Kyrgyzstan presents a significant opportunity for Turkish investors, supported by favorable business conditions and the possibility of close cooperation with local authorities. Çevikel emphasized the commitment to assist Turkish investors in leveraging Kyrgyzstan's opportunities.

Government Support for Investment

Advertisment

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Trade, Daniyar Amangeldiyev, and Turkey's Ambassador to Bishkek, Ahmet Sadık Doğan, encouraged Turkish investment, highlighting Kyrgyzstan's strategic location, natural resources, and dynamic population. The Kyrgyz government's stable economic policies and investor-friendly reforms aim to create a predictable business environment, fostering successful collaborations between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum serves as a pivotal platform for strengthening economic relations and exploring new investment avenues. By facilitating direct dialogue and cooperation between Turkish investors and Kyrgyz officials, the forum underscores the mutual benefits of economic partnership. With comprehensive support from both governments, Turkish businesses are well-positioned to make a significant impact in Central Asia's emerging markets.

This strategic engagement not only enhances bilateral trade relations but also sets a precedent for future collaborations in the region. As Turkish investors continue to explore opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, the potential for growth and prosperity in Central Asia looks increasingly promising.