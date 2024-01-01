en English
Terrorism

Turkish Intelligence Thwarts Daesh’s Sinister Plans: Apprehends Ringleader Al Jundi

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In a significant stride against terrorism, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has apprehended a leading figure from Daesh, Abdullah al Jundi, also known by his codename Hattab El Muhacir. Al Jundi, who was commanding a battalion in Syria’s Aleppo, was planning assaults on Turkish forces within the realms of Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

A Collaborative Triumph Against Terrorism

The MIT, in union with the Syrian National Army (SNA), arrested Al Jundi following intelligence that linked him to schemed attacks on Turkish security force vehicles. The operation took place in the northern Syrian town of Al Bab, falling within the Operation Euphrates Shield area. Here, the SNA, reinforced by MIT, successfully disrupted the planned activities of Daesh.

Unveiling Daesh’s Sinister Plans

Al Jundi’s apprehension led to an unveiling of Daesh’s sinister plans. His testimony divulged that Daesh militants had been conducting reconnaissance for future operations. He also provided crucial information about his battalion members who were primed for such actions. The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to Daesh, further exposing their blueprints.

Turkey’s Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism

Ever since labeling Daesh a terrorist organization in 2013, Turkey has persistently grappled with security threats from them as well as other terrorist entities like the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG. The country has been a victim to multiple attacks by Daesh, causing over 300 fatalities. In retaliation, Turkey has been vigorously conducting counter-terrorism operations, both on home ground and internationally, with a mission to dismantle terrorist networks and avert attacks. These operations have been a part of a broader crackdown following Daesh’s formal defeat in Iraq in 2017 and territorial losses in Syria since 2015.

Terrorism Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

