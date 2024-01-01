en English
Conflict & Defence

Turkish Intelligence Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Syria

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Turkish Intelligence Captures Daesh Battalion Leader in Syria

In a major counterterrorism operation, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in collaboration with the Syrian National Army (SNA), successfully captured Abdullah al Jundi, a notorious Daesh battalion leader in Aleppo, Syria. Known by the codename Hattab El Muhacir, al Jundi had been planning attacks on Turkish security forces within the zones of Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

Unraveling the Threat

MIT’s intelligence had revealed al Jundi’s involvement in orchestrating assaults on Turkish security vehicles. The operation unfolded in the northern Syrian town of al Bab, leading to the seizure of numerous digital materials associated with Daesh. These materials exposed the terrorist group’s action plans, effectively disrupting their planned activities.

Turkey’s Ongoing Battle Against Daesh

Al Jundi’s capture is a significant milestone in Turkey’s ongoing efforts against Daesh, an organization it declared as a terrorist group in 2013. The country has been a target of numerous Daesh attacks, leading to the tragic loss of over 300 lives. In response, Turkey has adopted a robust security strategy involving domestic and international anti-terror operations. These operations target networks of terrorist groups like Daesh, PKK, and YPG, aiming to neutralize their operations through precise actions and asset freezes.

The Current State of Daesh

The operation against al Jundi follows a pattern observed in recent years. After its formal defeat in Iraq in 2017 and territory loss in Syria since 2015, Daesh has been forced to go underground. The elimination of Daesh’s last three leaders, all Iraqis killed in Syria, has also contributed to the group’s diminished capabilities. Despite these setbacks, the threat from Daesh remains significant, and Turkey continues its relentless pursuit against the terrorist organization in its commitment to fortify both domestic and global security.

Conflict & Defence Terrorism Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

