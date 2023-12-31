en English
Iraq

Turkish Forces Neutralize Prominent PKK/KCK Member in Counter-Terrorism Operation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:43 am EST
Turkish Forces Neutralize Prominent PKK/KCK Member in Counter-Terrorism Operation

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish Armed Forces have successfully neutralized Cemil Akar, a member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, in a joint air operation conducted in northern Iraq. Akar has been identified as one of the individuals responsible for the fatal attack on Turkish diplomat Osman Kose in Erbil. This operation is a significant development in Turkey’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts aimed at bringing justice to those responsible for attacks against its citizens and officials.

Akar’s Neutralization: A Critical Milestone

Cemil Akar‘s neutralization is a critical milestone in Turkey’s fight against terrorism. Akar was a key figure within the PKK/KCK, an organization recognized as a terrorist entity by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. The PKK/KCK has been involved in an armed conflict with the Turkish state for several decades, seeking to establish an autonomous Kurdish region. This operation is a testament to Turkey’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens and officials.

Impact on the Regional Conflict

The elimination of Akar is expected to significantly impact the dynamics of the conflict in the region. The PKK/KCK has been responsible for numerous attacks against the Turkish state, resulting in the loss of countless lives. Akar’s neutralization is likely to weaken the organization’s operational capabilities and disrupt its activities, thereby potentially reducing the frequency and severity of future attacks. However, it also underscores the ongoing complexity and volatility of the regional situation, requiring sustained vigilance and strategic counter-terrorism efforts from Turkey and its allies.

Turkey’s Ongoing Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Turkey’s counter-terrorism operations continue to intensify, particularly against the PKK/KCK. Recently, Turkish forces also neutralized Remziye Altig, a senior PKK/YPG member, in the Qamishli district of Syria. Altig was involved in the group’s financial operations and action planning, as well as leading demonstrations and participating in terror activities within Syria. These operations reflect Turkey’s proactive approach in combating terrorism, ensuring national security, and preserving regional stability.

Iraq Turkey
