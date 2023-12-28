en English
Terrorism

Turkish Forces ‘Neutralize’ 81 PKK Members in Counterterrorism Operation

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:10 am EST
Turkish security forces have ‘neutralized’ 81 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members, including a high-ranking figure, in a week-long operation, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry. The term ‘neutralized’ is typically used by Turkish authorities to denote individuals who were either killed, captured, or surrendered. The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in a long-standing conflict with Turkey, advocating for Kurdish autonomy in the region.

Decades-long Conflict with PKK

The conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK has resulted in over 40,000 deaths since its inception in 1984. The recent operations against PKK members are part of a broader strategy by Turkey to combat terrorism within its borders and in the regions bordering Iraq and Syria, where the PKK has established bases.

Counterterrorism Operations Intensify

The Ministry of National Defense announced that 59 PKK members were eliminated in Iraq and Syria in airstrikes responding to PKK attacks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan further confirmed the elimination of 54 terrorists within 36 hours. An operation led by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) ‘neutralized’ Zeynep Eyveri, a key figure responsible for the PKK’s Women’s Defense Force in Iraq. The operation also destroyed 50 strategic PKK/YPG terrorist targets in northern Syria.

Continued Commitment to Counterterrorism

In retaliation for a PKK assault that resulted in the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers, Turkey’s military neutralized nearly 60 terrorists in operations conducted in Iraq and Syria. The Turkish government has pledged to continue efforts to counter terrorism ‘at its source’ in Iraq and Syria, underscoring its commitment to the fight against terrorism.

Terrorism Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

