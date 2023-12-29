Turkish Forces ‘Neutralize’ 10 PKK Members in Iraq and Syria

In a decisive move against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish National Defense Ministry has announced the successful neutralization of 10 PKK members. This operation, a part of Turkey’s ongoing efforts to combat perceived threats and secure its borders, saw two PKK members neutralized in Iraq’s Qandil region, a known PKK stronghold, while the other eight were targeted in northern Syria’s Euphrates Shield operation zone.

Intensified Actions Against PKK and YPG

The Turkish Armed Forces, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been active in their combat against the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militias in Iraq and Syria. The present operation comes on the heels of recent air strikes and assassinations aimed at the PKK and its Syrian ally, the YPG, both in northern Iraq and Syria. As per the Defense Ministry, a total of 71 targets have been destroyed, and 2,201 PKK/YPG members have been neutralized during the year, with 81 neutralizations occurring in the last week alone.

The Meaning of ‘Neutralization’

As used by the Turkish authorities, the term ‘neutralized’ refers to militants who were either killed, captured, or surrendered. This definition sheds light on the scale and impact of the Turkish military’s operations against the PKK/YPG in northern Iraq and Syria. In the past week, 81 PKK/YPG members were reported to have been neutralized, including those hidden along the northern borders of Iraq and Syria. This year alone, a total of 2,201 individuals have been neutralized.

Continued Vigilance and Operations

The Turkish Armed Forces are committed to continuing their anti-terror operations along the northern Syrian border to thwart the creation of a corridor, and have swiftly neutralized 1,502 PKK members in response to 496 incidents and attacks in regions subjected to Turkey’s counter-terrorism operations in Syria. The Turkish President has declared that Turkey will not allow a terrorist entity in northern Iraq or Syria at any cost, affirming the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism at its source.

Through a series of ‘Claw’ operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish army has neutralized 59 PKK terrorists and eliminated a total of 2,201 terrorists in the past year. These operations have also resulted in the destruction of 71 targets, including shelters and oil facilities used by the PKK. Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the Turkish military units have managed to thwart a larger terrorist attack and continue their heroic defense.

As a part of this broader strategy to combat terrorism, Turkey has pledged to continue efforts to counter terrorism ‘at its source’ in Iraq and Syria, underscoring its commitment to the fight against terrorism. The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has established bases in these regions, necessitating ongoing vigilance and action by Turkish security forces.