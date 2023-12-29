en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Turkish Forces ‘Neutralize’ 10 PKK Members in Iraq and Syria

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
Turkish Forces ‘Neutralize’ 10 PKK Members in Iraq and Syria

In a decisive move against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish National Defense Ministry has announced the successful neutralization of 10 PKK members. This operation, a part of Turkey’s ongoing efforts to combat perceived threats and secure its borders, saw two PKK members neutralized in Iraq’s Qandil region, a known PKK stronghold, while the other eight were targeted in northern Syria’s Euphrates Shield operation zone.

Intensified Actions Against PKK and YPG

The Turkish Armed Forces, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been active in their combat against the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militias in Iraq and Syria. The present operation comes on the heels of recent air strikes and assassinations aimed at the PKK and its Syrian ally, the YPG, both in northern Iraq and Syria. As per the Defense Ministry, a total of 71 targets have been destroyed, and 2,201 PKK/YPG members have been neutralized during the year, with 81 neutralizations occurring in the last week alone.

The Meaning of ‘Neutralization’

As used by the Turkish authorities, the term ‘neutralized’ refers to militants who were either killed, captured, or surrendered. This definition sheds light on the scale and impact of the Turkish military’s operations against the PKK/YPG in northern Iraq and Syria. In the past week, 81 PKK/YPG members were reported to have been neutralized, including those hidden along the northern borders of Iraq and Syria. This year alone, a total of 2,201 individuals have been neutralized.

Continued Vigilance and Operations

The Turkish Armed Forces are committed to continuing their anti-terror operations along the northern Syrian border to thwart the creation of a corridor, and have swiftly neutralized 1,502 PKK members in response to 496 incidents and attacks in regions subjected to Turkey’s counter-terrorism operations in Syria. The Turkish President has declared that Turkey will not allow a terrorist entity in northern Iraq or Syria at any cost, affirming the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism at its source.

Through a series of ‘Claw’ operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish army has neutralized 59 PKK terrorists and eliminated a total of 2,201 terrorists in the past year. These operations have also resulted in the destruction of 71 targets, including shelters and oil facilities used by the PKK. Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the Turkish military units have managed to thwart a larger terrorist attack and continue their heroic defense.

As a part of this broader strategy to combat terrorism, Turkey has pledged to continue efforts to counter terrorism ‘at its source’ in Iraq and Syria, underscoring its commitment to the fight against terrorism. The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has established bases in these regions, necessitating ongoing vigilance and action by Turkish security forces.

0
Conflict & Defence Iraq Turkey
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests

By Safak Costu

Successful Operation by 215 Azim Corps Unearths Unmanned Drones and Arrests Connected Individuals

By Saboor Bayat

Su-35S Fighters: Showcasing Operational Dominance in Air Combat

By BNN Correspondents

Game-Changing Air Defence System Unveiled, Set to Revolutionize Military Capabilities

By BNN Correspondents

Active Shooter Safety Tips: Self-Defense Expert Advocates 'Run, Hide, ...
@Safety · 20 mins
Active Shooter Safety Tips: Self-Defense Expert Advocates 'Run, Hide, ...
heart comment 0
Violent Encounter in Anambra State: Armed Assailants, Police Shootout, and a Manhunt

By Israel Ojoko

Violent Encounter in Anambra State: Armed Assailants, Police Shootout, and a Manhunt
Body Camera Footage Reveals Harsh Realities of Warfare in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Body Camera Footage Reveals Harsh Realities of Warfare in Gaza
Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community’s Trust Shaken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community's Trust Shaken
Unidentified Object Breaches Polish Airspace Amidst Heightened Tensions

By Wojciech Zylm

Unidentified Object Breaches Polish Airspace Amidst Heightened Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
43 seconds
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
4 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
7 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
8 mins
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
9 mins
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
9 mins
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
11 mins
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
13 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
14 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
57 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app