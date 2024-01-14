Turkish Firms Fuel Infrastructure Boom Across Africa

Turkish businesses are making waves across Africa, having executed 1,864 projects worth an impressive $85.4 billion by the end of 2023.

These ventures have not only brought about a significant transformation in Africa’s infrastructural landscape but have also generated employment for over 100,000 Africans.

Empowering Africa

This drive forms part of a broader strategy by Turkey to deepen its ties with the continent. Under the stewardship of President Erdoğan, Turkey’s trade volume with Africa has witnessed a dramatic increase from $5.4 billion in 2003 to an estimated $50 billion by the end of 2023.

This commitment extends beyond mere trade and encompasses direct aid, infrastructure development, and transportation projects geared towards mutual economic benefits.

Major Players and Megaprojects

Major Turkish construction companies such as Polat Yol and Yapı Merkezi are at the forefront of these initiatives. Some of their most notable undertakings include the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road upgrade and a section of the Standard Gauge Railway in Uganda.

These ambitious projects have enhanced local economies, improved transportation, boosted tourism, and created extensive job opportunities. The Turkish contractors involved have received acclaim for their generosity and commitment to sharing their knowledge and technology with the local workforce.

Beyond Uganda

But the scope of Turkey’s African engagement extends beyond Uganda. Turkish firms have made their mark in Libya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Senegal, and Niger, executing significant projects including convention centers, airports, and sporting complexes. These ventures underscore Turkey’s commitment to aiding in Africa’s infrastructural development and job creation.

Such data from the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) underscores the substantial investment and completion of projects by Turkish firms in Africa, showcasing the far-reaching economic impact of Turkey’s engagement in the continent.