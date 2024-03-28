Turkish Embassy and TIKA Boost Medical Education in South Sudan with Equipment Donation

The Turkish Embassy, in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), made a significant contribution to the medical education sector in South Sudan by donating laboratory equipment to Upper Nile University. This gesture underscores Turkey's ongoing commitment to supporting education and fostering international academic exchanges, particularly in regions where resources are scarce.

Advertisment

Strengthening Educational Ties

During the donation ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf, highlighted the importance Turkey places on the education sector within South Sudan. Mutaf outlined the broader context of Turkey's engagement in the country, mentioning a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two nations in 2017 aimed at enhancing cooperation in the field of higher education. He also pointed out Turkey's decade-long history of offering scholarships to South Sudanese students for university, postgraduate, and Ph.D. studies in Turkey. Mutaf's announcement of plans to establish an international school in Juba further exemplifies the multifaceted approach Turkey is taking to support education in South Sudan.

Gratitude and Anticipation

Advertisment

Mamour Chuol Turuk, Vice Chancellor of Upper Nile University, expressed his deep gratitude towards the Turkish Embassy and TIKA for their generous donation. He emphasized the significance of this contribution, not just in terms of material support, but as a testament to Turkey's commitment to aiding South Sudan in whatever capacity possible. The sentiment was echoed by Abdullah Sarı, TIKA's country coordinator, who stressed the donation's potential to enhance both the quality of education and the caliber of students at Upper Nile University. Sarı also hoped for improved relations and collaboration between TIKA, the university, and the broader Turkish and South Sudanese communities.

Impact on Medical Education

The donation of laboratory equipment is expected to have a substantial impact on the medical faculty at Upper Nile University. Wilson Bech Majok, chairperson of the Medical Students Association, underscored the importance of the equipment in enabling students to perform necessary practical work, thereby enriching their educational experience. The immediate response from TIKA, following a request made in October of the previous year, was particularly appreciated by the students and faculty alike.

This partnership between the Turkish Embassy, TIKA, and Upper Nile University epitomizes the power of international cooperation in advancing education and building a brighter future for students in South Sudan. As these students go on to become the next generation of medical professionals, the support from Turkey will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on their careers and the overall health sector in South Sudan.