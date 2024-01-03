Turkish Economy 2024: A Forecast by Prof. Dr. Yusuf Dinç

Prof. Dr. Yusuf Dinç, a noted economist, has offered his expert analysis on the future trajectory of the Turkish economy, in light of the recently revealed inflation rate. His forecast suggests that inflation in Turkey will reach its zenith in 2024, specifically by May, due to the base effect. Post the peak, he anticipates the inflation rate to start declining, potentially aligning with the Central Bank’s predictions.

Exchange Rate and Inflation

Prof. Dinç also delved into the potential impact of currency valuation. He suggests that should preferences lean towards the Turkish Lira (TL), the exchange rate may depreciate in correlation with inflation. He cautions, however, that even with a policy favoring valuable TL, the Central Bank’s year-end forecast may see only slight deviations, with an expected outcome within the 36-40 band.

Risks and Challenges

Addressing the risks associated with energy prices, Prof. Dinç believes they will not be as impactful as exchange rate fluctuations during this period. He highlights that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and instability in the Red Sea are causing a contraction in world trade, which may prevent Turkey from reverting to its pre-2022 economic levels.

A Year of Economic Balancing

Despite these challenges, Prof. Dinç remains optimistic about 2024 being a year of economic balancing for Turkey, supported by the global economic environment. He forecasts that Turkey will see late interest rate cuts, benefit from supply chain developments, and experience an influx of hot money through portfolio investments. Dr. Dinç concluded that Turkey could meet its economic goals if it continues with its ‘precious TL’ policy, which would align with the country’s preferred economic strategies.