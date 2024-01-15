Turkish Drones Strike Lafarge Cement Factory in Syria Amid Company’s Legal Troubles

In a recent development, the Lafarge cement factory in Syria, run by French cement giant Lafarge, suffered extensive damage as a result of strikes by Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). The factory, located approximately 150 km northeast of Aleppo, was targeted in retaliation to a mortar shell fired from its premises towards southeastern Turkey. This incident adds a new chapter to the company’s history, already marred by legal disputes and allegations of funding terrorism.

A History of Legal Troubles

In 2022, Lafarge admitted to criminal charges of providing material support to foreign terrorist organizations, specifically Daesh/ISIS. The charges were led by Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, who accused Lafarge of engaging in transactions with these groups for financial gain, thereby undermining the United States’ national security.

The company’s plea agreement resulted in a substantial fine exceeding $777 million. The illegal activities were reported to have taken place between 2013 and 2014, where Lafarge Cement Syria, a local subsidiary, paid close to $6 million to terrorist groups. The payments were made to ensure protection and continuation of its operations at a cement plant in northern Syria.

Violation of International Law

The actions undertaken by Lafarge were a blatant violation of international law and U.S. national security interests. It exposed the company to significant legal and reputational risks. In addition to the hefty fine, Lafarge’s actions led to its Syrian factory becoming a target in the ongoing conflict.

Repercussions and the Road Ahead

The Turkish Armed Forces’ strike on the Lafarge cement factory is a significant development in the ongoing Syrian conflict. It underscores the continued repercussions of the Lafarge scandal and its effect on the region’s stability. The strike also brings into focus the use of Turkish drones in warfare and the potential threats they pose to commercial interests.

As Lafarge navigates through the aftermath of these events, questions around corporate responsibility, ethical business practices, and adherence to international law come to the fore. The long-term impact of these events on Lafarge’s operations and reputation remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear – the company’s actions have had far-reaching implications, affecting not just its bottom line, but also the geopolitical landscape of the region.