Turkish Authorities Ramp Up Counterterrorism Operations Against Daesh

In a renewed surge against terror, Turkish authorities have commenced a series of counterterrorism operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. These actions coincide with the approaching anniversary of the 2017 Istanbul nightclub massacre, a grim reminder of the atrocities committed by Daesh.

Operation Details and Arrests

In Ankara, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 10 individuals suspected to be linked with Daesh. The warrants were largely based on digital evidence, including incriminating social media videos showcasing the suspects’ affiliations with the group. Similarly, in Istanbul, authorities issued arrest warrants for 25 suspects, out of which 22 have been apprehended. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing. Further south, in Izmir, police detained nine Syrian suspects believed to have ties with Daesh.

(Read Also: Death of Turkish Man in Police Shooting Ignites Outrage in Germany)

Context of the Operations

The recent operations aren’t isolated events but part of a broader crackdown on terrorism by Turkish authorities. Only the previous week, a nationwide operation against Daesh led to the detention of 304 individuals. Türkiye, being at the receiving end of Daesh’s terror, has faced several attacks, including at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. These attacks have resulted in over 300 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

(Read Also: Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Figure in Counterterrorism Operation)

Türkiye’s Proactive Approach

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization, back in 2013. Since then, it has been proactive in launching both domestic and international counterterrorism operations to thwart further terrorist activities. Türkiye’s fight against Daesh is not limited to its own soil but extends beyond its borders. Its intelligence and security forces have been instrumental in capturing top Daesh terrorists, including those responsible for the group’s finances. Moreover, Türkiye’s military presence in northern Iraq has resulted in the destruction of PKK hideouts and bases, further emphasizing its commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Read More