en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Turkish Authorities Ramp Up Counterterrorism Operations Against Daesh

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
Turkish Authorities Ramp Up Counterterrorism Operations Against Daesh

In a renewed surge against terror, Turkish authorities have commenced a series of counterterrorism operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. These actions coincide with the approaching anniversary of the 2017 Istanbul nightclub massacre, a grim reminder of the atrocities committed by Daesh.

Operation Details and Arrests

In Ankara, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 10 individuals suspected to be linked with Daesh. The warrants were largely based on digital evidence, including incriminating social media videos showcasing the suspects’ affiliations with the group. Similarly, in Istanbul, authorities issued arrest warrants for 25 suspects, out of which 22 have been apprehended. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing. Further south, in Izmir, police detained nine Syrian suspects believed to have ties with Daesh.

(Read Also: Death of Turkish Man in Police Shooting Ignites Outrage in Germany)

Context of the Operations

The recent operations aren’t isolated events but part of a broader crackdown on terrorism by Turkish authorities. Only the previous week, a nationwide operation against Daesh led to the detention of 304 individuals. Türkiye, being at the receiving end of Daesh’s terror, has faced several attacks, including at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. These attacks have resulted in over 300 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

(Read Also: Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Figure in Counterterrorism Operation)

Türkiye’s Proactive Approach

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization, back in 2013. Since then, it has been proactive in launching both domestic and international counterterrorism operations to thwart further terrorist activities. Türkiye’s fight against Daesh is not limited to its own soil but extends beyond its borders. Its intelligence and security forces have been instrumental in capturing top Daesh terrorists, including those responsible for the group’s finances. Moreover, Türkiye’s military presence in northern Iraq has resulted in the destruction of PKK hideouts and bases, further emphasizing its commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Read More

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria

By Safak Costu

Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced to Six Years over Foiled Bomb Plot

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Decoding the Dominant Narrative: A Critique of Israel's War on Gaza

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's Attack on IDF Sparks Broader Conflict Fears

By BNN Correspondents

Iran-Hamas Dispute: Unveiling the Complexity of Terrorism Sponsorship ...
@Iran · 2 hours
Iran-Hamas Dispute: Unveiling the Complexity of Terrorism Sponsorship ...
heart comment 0
Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Figure in Counterterrorism Operation

By Safak Costu

Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Figure in Counterterrorism Operation
Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced Under National Security Law in Bomb Plot Case

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced Under National Security Law in Bomb Plot Case
Nigeria Grapples with Rising Death Toll Following Christmas Eve Attacks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Grapples with Rising Death Toll Following Christmas Eve Attacks
IDF Uncovers Hamas Tunnel Network Under Gaza’s Civilian Infrastructure

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Uncovers Hamas Tunnel Network Under Gaza's Civilian Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
57 seconds
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
1 min
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
2 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
3 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
3 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
3 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
3 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
3 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app