Terrorism

Turkish Authorities Crack Down on Alleged Terrorism Sympathizers

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Turkish Authorities Crack Down on Alleged Terrorism Sympathizers

Eighteen individuals have been detained by Turkish authorities on grounds of ‘praising terrorism’ on social media. This move comes in the aftermath of the death of Turkish soldiers in Northern Iraq. The arrests spanned across various provinces in Turkiye, marking a nationwide crackdown led by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara. The detainees stand accused of glorifying terrorism and expressing sympathy for terrorist organizations through their social media posts.

The Controversial Posts and Their Context

The allegedly controversial posts emerged following the announcement of Turkish soldiers’ deaths during a military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been in conflict with the Turkish state since the 1980s. The organization seeks autonomy or independence for the Kurds, a group spread across Turkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Insurgency and the Recent Escalation

Following the death of nine Turkish soldiers, Turkiye has carried out airstrikes against the PKK in northern Syria and Iraq. The state has also arrested over 113 individuals over suspected links with the PKK. This recent escalation of PKK attacks against Turkish positions is under scrutiny, with experts suggesting that the PKK’s actions may be fueled by a need to demonstrate its capability to inflict casualties on the Turkish military.

Implications and Conclusions

The crackdown on individuals allegedly praising terrorism underlines the Turkish government’s rigorous policies against terrorism and its sympathizers. It also throws light on the region’s tension due to the ongoing conflict with the PKK. The PKK, on the other hand, may be aiming to alter the trajectory of US policy in Iraq and Syria through their escalated attacks.

Terrorism
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

