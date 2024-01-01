Turkish Armed Forces Integrate HAVELSAN’s BAHA UAV into Their Arsenal

The Turkish Armed Forces have welcomed a new addition to their arsenal, the BAHA, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Turkish defence company HAVELSAN. The BAHA is not just another drone; it’s an autonomous sub-cloud UAV, equipped with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, making it a versatile tool for both military and civil operations.

BAHA: A Versatile Military Tool

From tracking and detection to area protection and intelligence, the BAHA’s role is multifaceted. Additionally, it has capabilities to engage in electronic warfare, making it an invaluable asset in modern warfare. The UAV’s petrol engine allows it to fly up to six hours, covering a distance of up to 80 kilometers. Alternatively, it can operate for two hours with an electric motor. This impressive flexibility, combined with a payload capacity of 5 kilograms and a wingspan of 3.7 meters, makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Ready for Action: BAHA’s Operational Capabilities

The BAHA can be mission-ready within minutes, capable of operating at altitudes up to 15,000 feet. It has been tested in diverse climates and operational conditions, proving its adaptability and resilience. These capabilities are a testament to HAVELSAN’s ‘digital unity’ concept, which focuses on the development of unmanned systems for land, air, and sea.

BAHA: Beyond the Battlefield

But the BAHA’s utility extends beyond military operations. It was notably used in search and rescue operations following the February 2023 earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. The UAV provided vital image support, illustrating its potential for humanitarian aid. Furthermore, HAVELSAN has achieved export successes with the BAHA in Africa and Central Asia, broadening its global footprint and showcasing the Turkish defence industry’s growing influence.