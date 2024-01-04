en English
Military

Turkey’s Unprecedented Naval Expansion: A Deep Dive into its Geopolitical Implications

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:03 pm EST
Turkey’s Unprecedented Naval Expansion: A Deep Dive into its Geopolitical Implications

In an ambitious pursuit to solidify its regional dominance, Turkey has embarked on an unprecedented initiative to expand and upgrade its naval capacity. Guided by the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee and spearheaded by President Erdogan, the project aims for a minimum domestic value addition of 80% in all aspects of production. This strategic undertaking was laid out in a meeting held at the Presidential Palace and is a testament to the country’s determination to control its own naval destiny.

Asserting Sovereignty through Naval Power

Envisioning an enhanced naval might, Turkey’s plans encapsulate an increase in the number of ships, amplified firepower, and advancements in systems and software. In line with the country’s broader geopolitical objectives, these developments are crafted to assert control over the Eastern Mediterranean, stake a claim on regional natural resources, and maintain a formidable presence in the Aegean Sea. The country’s ambitions also extend to the Black Sea region, where Turkey seeks to exploit the perceived ‘power vacuum’ and capitalize on its natural gas projects.

(Read Also: Turkey’s Inflation Rate Soars, Central Bank Forecasts Uncertain Future)

Regional Tensions and Power Plays

As Turkey’s naval ambitions unfold, the country has been seen flexing its muscles in disputed territories. Recently, Ankara issued NOTAMs for firing exercises in areas that encroach on Greek airspace, including the islet of Zourafa. Greece, in response, has asserted its sovereignty over the area with anti-NOTAMs. The ensuing contest for control over airspace in the Aegean Sea, coupled with Turkey’s blockade of the area between Kastelorizo and Rhodes for fire drills, has amplified regional tensions.

(Read Also: Mystery Surrounds Death of Syrian Refugee in Turkish Deportation Center)

Turkey’s Stance in the Black Sea Conflict

In a recent move that has sparked controversy, Turkey denied permission for two ex-Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters on the way to the Black Sea. This decision, based on the 1936 Montreux Convention provisions, has resulted in tension with the UK. The UK and Norway’s joint initiative, the Maritime Capability Coalition, aimed to bolster Ukraine’s naval capacity amidst its conflict with Russia, has subsequently been hindered.

As Turkey navigates its path to greater naval power, the impending response from Greece to its neighbor’s maritime ambitions remains uncertain. This potential flashpoint, coupled with Turkey’s assertive moves in the Black Sea region, could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape in the time to come.

Read More

0
Military Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

