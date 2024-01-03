en English
Palestine

Turkey’s Resettlement of Palestinians in Afrin Alters Demographics

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Turkey’s Resettlement of Palestinians in Afrin Alters Demographics

According to Abdulrahman Apo, a Kurdish politician, Turkey has relocated 10,000 Arab Palestinians to the Kurdish city of Afrin in Syrian Kurdistan, also known as Rojava, following the Turkish occupation in March 2018. This move is part of a policy focused on altering the region’s demographics, leading to a reduction in the Kurdish majority.

Demographic Shift in Syrian Kurdistan

The demographic shift in Syrian Kurdistan, particularly in Afrin, Tel Tamr, and the nearby Syriac villages, has been a result of ongoing Turkish bombings and challenging living conditions. The residents have experienced significant changes and the impact of these policies on their communities is palpable. The Assyrian Democratic Party official has reported that the Syriac population has fallen to 21,000 due to war, economic crises, and increased emigration, especially following the ISIS attacks in 2015.

Resettlement of Palestinians and Abduction of Kurds

As part of Turkey’s policy, 10,000 Arab Palestinians have been settled in Afrin, leading to a significant demographic shift. Kurds, who previously made up 97% of Afrin’s population, now only constitute 35-40%. Furthermore, between 2018 and 2023, 8,753 individuals were kidnapped in Afrin, with 6,892 released and 153 dying in captivity due to torture. Observers and monitors have accused Turkey of orchestrating this demographic transformation in Afrin, including transferring property ownership to its proxy forces with the aim of altering Afrin’s demographic composition.

Autonomous Cantons and Turkish Threat

The Syrian Kurds have established a secular decentralized self-rule, with an emphasis on gender equality, direct democracy, and environmental responsibility. The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing YPG/YPJ have played a pivotal role in establishing autonomous cantons in Syrian Kurdistan. However, Turkey’s actions pose a significant threat to the Kurdish majority and the administrative structure in Afrin. In 2018, Turkey launched an operation against the YPG in Afrin, leading to Turkish troops supporting Syrian Islamic mercenary fighters in driving the YPG out of Afrin city. The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019, at the cost of over 11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters’ lives in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State ‘caliphate’.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

