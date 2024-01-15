en English
Energy

Turkey’s Renewable Energy Surge: An Emphasis on Energy Storage

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Turkey's Renewable Energy Surge: An Emphasis on Energy Storage

As the world grapples with climate change, Turkey is making strides in renewable energy, with a surge in investment proposals for wind and solar power projects that incorporate energy storage systems. Despite the high costs and scarcity of batteries, along with the engineering complexities they represent, Turkey is forging ahead to establish a manufacturing base for this technology. This move is anticipated to exert competitive pressure on existing renewable energy operators, nudging them to incorporate energy storage to remain relevant.

Polat Enerji: Leading the Charge

Polat Enerji, which operates Turkey’s largest wind power plant – the Soma wind park – is gearing up to upgrade with a 4 MW and 4 MWh battery storage system. This marks the first time a large-scale wind power plant in the country is integrating such a facility. This upgrade is intended to reduce balancing costs and enhance grid flexibility, making it a game-changer in the renewable energy sector.

Aksa Yenilenebilir Enerji and Yakut Yenilenebilir Enerji: Ambitious Plans Ahead

Similarly, Aksa Yenilenebilir Enerji and Yakut Yenilenebilir Enerji are planning substantial renewable energy projects with considerable energy storage capacities. This move is expected to shift the dynamics of Turkey’s renewable energy landscape, offering a model for others to follow.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson: A Word of Caution

However, WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson suggests that a 20% battery capacity relative to the wind power project size is more practical than a 100% match, a standard that Turkey currently exceeds. The country’s aggressive approach to renewable energy and energy storage might need to be tempered with a balanced strategy.

As the world watches, Turkey’s surge in renewable energy investment and its determination to push the boundaries of energy storage technology could set a new global standard. However, the key to success lies in striking a balance between ambition and practicality.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

