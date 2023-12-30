en English
Business

Turkey’s MUSIAD Leverages Economic Diplomacy to Boost Exports and Attract Investments

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Turkey's MUSIAD Leverages Economic Diplomacy to Boost Exports and Attract Investments

In a strategic move to bolster the export capabilities of Anatolian cities and to attract international investment, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) in Turkey has launched an innovative economic diplomacy project. This initiative involves orchestrating visits by foreign ambassadors to various provinces, offering a firsthand view of local production capacities. This effort, known as the MUSIAD Anatolian Economic Diplomacy project, has already facilitated diplomatic visits to 10 provinces, enabling direct engagement and discussions between ambassadors and exporting companies.

Increasing Export Performance

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), all 81 provinces in Turkey are now recognized as export cities. The aim of the MUSIAD initiative is to increase the number of provinces surpassing the $1 billion milestone in exports. Despite a disparity in success levels among provinces, the overall export trend shows promise. Over 30 provinces have already surpassed the $1 billion mark in the first 11 months. From January through November, the country’s exports reached almost $233 billion, demonstrating a slight increase from the previous year. The long-term goal is to achieve a whopping $500 billion in exports.



Diplomacy for Economic Growth

The MUSIAD’s project, spearheaded by Osman Nuri Onugoren, emphasizes the enhancement of international investments and the elevation of exports via economic diplomacy. The visits by foreign ambassadors not only highlight the provinces’ potential but also foster direct business connections. This was evident in the interactions between foreign diplomats and Turkish companies during these visits. The initiative is contributing significantly to the development of mutual economic and trade relations. Notable success stories include the Nigerian ambassador discovering locally produced farming equipment in Corum, resulting in direct business engagement between Turkish and Nigerian companies.



Building International Connections

The Anatolian Economic Diplomacy project is an example of the effective use of diplomacy to foster economic growth. The project’s ability to facilitate direct connections between Turkish companies and international partners has yielded positive results, leading to increased export potential and investment. By continuing to promote economic diplomacy, MUSIAD is not only contributing to Türkiye’s growth but also fostering global economic relations.

Business International Relations Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

