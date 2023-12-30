Turkey’s MUSIAD Leverages Economic Diplomacy to Boost Exports and Attract Investments

In a strategic move to bolster the export capabilities of Anatolian cities and to attract international investment, the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) in Turkey has launched an innovative economic diplomacy project. This initiative involves orchestrating visits by foreign ambassadors to various provinces, offering a firsthand view of local production capacities. This effort, known as the MUSIAD Anatolian Economic Diplomacy project, has already facilitated diplomatic visits to 10 provinces, enabling direct engagement and discussions between ambassadors and exporting companies.

Increasing Export Performance

According to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), all 81 provinces in Turkey are now recognized as export cities. The aim of the MUSIAD initiative is to increase the number of provinces surpassing the $1 billion milestone in exports. Despite a disparity in success levels among provinces, the overall export trend shows promise. Over 30 provinces have already surpassed the $1 billion mark in the first 11 months. From January through November, the country’s exports reached almost $233 billion, demonstrating a slight increase from the previous year. The long-term goal is to achieve a whopping $500 billion in exports.

(Read Also: Turkey Allocates $4.91 Million to Bolster Film Industry in 2023)

Diplomacy for Economic Growth

The MUSIAD’s project, spearheaded by Osman Nuri Onugoren, emphasizes the enhancement of international investments and the elevation of exports via economic diplomacy. The visits by foreign ambassadors not only highlight the provinces’ potential but also foster direct business connections. This was evident in the interactions between foreign diplomats and Turkish companies during these visits. The initiative is contributing significantly to the development of mutual economic and trade relations. Notable success stories include the Nigerian ambassador discovering locally produced farming equipment in Corum, resulting in direct business engagement between Turkish and Nigerian companies.

(Read Also: Turk Eximbank Takes First Non-African Share in Africa Finance Corporation)

Building International Connections

The Anatolian Economic Diplomacy project is an example of the effective use of diplomacy to foster economic growth. The project’s ability to facilitate direct connections between Turkish companies and international partners has yielded positive results, leading to increased export potential and investment. By continuing to promote economic diplomacy, MUSIAD is not only contributing to Türkiye’s growth but also fostering global economic relations.

Read More