Turkey's Manufacturing Sector Faces Struggles Amid China's Low-Cost Dominance

In the face of rising material costs, Turkey's heavy industry sheet and mold manufacturing sector is struggling to compete with China's lower production costs. The cost of casting in Turkey ranges from 2 to 2.5 euros, significantly higher than China's 1 to 1.3 euros. Monthly costs for Turkish producers are also disproportionately high, ranging between 1000 to 1500 euros, compared to China's 250 to 350 euros. This discrepancy has led to a shift in orders to the Far East market, exploiting lower costs and existing gaps in Customs Laws.

The Market Contracts by 59%

Salim Demiray, General Manager and President of the Heavy Industry Sheet and Mold Manufacturing Association, revealed that the metal industry's market volume shrunk by 59 percent by the end of 2023. The competitive trade with China has negatively impacted Turkish companies' brand values and the domestic economy. If the government does not step in, local manufacturers face downsizing and risk closure by the end of 2024.

50 Manufacturers Shut Down

Demiray disclosed that economic pressures have already led to the closure of nearly 50 manufacturers. The government's intervention is urgently needed to prevent further closures. He suggested that a revision of the Customs Law could balance imports and protect local industries.

Vocational Schools: A Potential Solution

Demiray also underscored the importance of vocational schools in training intermediate-level personnel, a crucial requirement for the industry. The association pledges to be environmentally friendly and contribute to Bursa, Turkey's metal industry capital. The future of Turkey's heavy industry sheet and mold manufacturing sector hangs in the balance, dependent on the government's willingness to revise policies and support local industries.