en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iraq

Turkey’s Intelligence Organization Neutralizes Key PKK Figure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Turkey’s Intelligence Organization Neutralizes Key PKK Figure

In a significant development, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralized Hulya Mercen, a leading figure in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The Kurdish separatist group, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey and multiple countries worldwide, suffered a major blow with the removal of such a high-profile member. The operation took place in the Metina region of northern Iraq, where the PKK has established a stronghold.

Strategic Operation Against the PKK

The PKK, established in the late 1970s, has been embroiled in an armed struggle against the Turkish state. Initially, the group worked towards the formation of an independent Kurdish state. However, it has since shifted its focus, pressing for greater Kurdish autonomy and rights. Turkey’s action against Mercen is part of its ongoing efforts to cripple the PKK’s operations both domestically and in neighboring regions where the PKK has bases.

Implications for National Security

The successful neutralization of a high-ranking target like Mercen sends a clear message of Turkey’s determination to tackle perceived threats to its national security. Turkish counterterrorism authorities are preparing to confront any domestic security issues that may arise from retaliation to their cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria.

Unraveling the Regional Complexities

The incident underscores the regional intricacies related to the Kurdish issue. The PKK maintains a presence in various parts of the Middle East, including northern Iraq. This presence complicates the dynamics of the region and the ongoing battle against the PKK.

As the Turkish state continues to take decisive action against the PKK, it will be crucial to keep an eye on the unfolding regional situation and the implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.

0
Iraq Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iraq

See more
15 hours ago
Iraq Ensures Adequate Wheat Reserves Amidst Global Uncertainties
In a recent announcement that has eased the concerns of a nation, Iraq’s Minister of Commerce, Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy, has reassured citizens about the country’s food security. Amidst global uncertainties, he declared that Iraq has ample wheat reserves to satisfy the nation’s needs for an entire year. This statement was made during his visit to
Iraq Ensures Adequate Wheat Reserves Amidst Global Uncertainties
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
15 hours ago
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
1 day ago
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
Global Unrest: Iraq Protests, UN's DRC Exit, Russian Fire, and Japanese Volcano Eruption
1 day ago
Global Unrest: Iraq Protests, UN's DRC Exit, Russian Fire, and Japanese Volcano Eruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
34 seconds
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
52 seconds
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
53 seconds
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
57 seconds
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
1 min
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
1 min
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
1 min
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
2 mins
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
3 mins
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
16 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app