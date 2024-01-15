en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Turkey

Turkey’s First Space Traveler Set for Historic Launch from Florida

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Turkey’s First Space Traveler Set for Historic Launch from Florida

Marking a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts, Turkey is poised to send its first-ever space traveler into orbit from Florida, United States. This historic event, scheduled for this week, is part of Turkey’s broader ambitions in the aerospace field, symbolizing a momentous step in establishing its presence in space. The mission is expected to inspire a new generation of Turkish scientists and engineers with a keen interest in space exploration and to bolster the country’s technological capabilities.

Turkey’s First Space Traveler

The astronaut set to make history as Turkey’s first space traveler is Col. Alper Gezeravci. The mission, originally planned for January 9, was rescheduled due to unfavorable weather conditions. Now, Gezeravci is set to blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) on January 17. The Turkish Space Agency, which was established in 2018, announced its space program in 2019 and communicated its intent to send a crewed mission into space. Gezeravci was chosen as Turkey’s first prospective space traveler last year and will participate in 13 scientific experiments during his two-week mission.

The Launch and the Crew

The launch is part of Axiom Space’s fourth crewed mission from Kennedy Space Center, the first of up to six human spaceflights from Florida this year. Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría will lead the crew, which includes Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, mission specialist Marcus Wandt of Sweden, and of course, Gezeravci. Axiom Space plans to construct its own section on the ISS and eventually establish Axiom Station, one of several commercial space stations currently being developed.

Axiom Space’s Role in Global Space Community

Through its strategic partnerships and innovative approach, Axiom Space continues to fortify its position in the international space community. The upcoming mission, Ax-3, features an all-European crew, with the launch taking place at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The multinational team, which includes Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci, will conduct experiments in microgravity, focusing on challenges pertinent to their respective home countries. This mission underscores Axiom Space’s commitment to international collaboration in the field of space exploration.

0
Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Turkey

See more
1 min ago
Ayvalik Rahmi M. Koc Museum: A Testament to Turkey's Industrial Heritage
In the scenic town of Ayvalik, a district in Balikesir, Turkey, a remarkable transition has occurred. A 200-year-old olive oil factory has been restored and repurposed into the Ayvalik Rahmi M. Koc Museum, marking a monumental stride in the conservation of industrial heritage. The museum, which commenced operations on January 19, showcases an extensive assortment
Ayvalik Rahmi M. Koc Museum: A Testament to Turkey's Industrial Heritage
Turkey Targets PKK and YPG in Expansive Air Operation
57 mins ago
Turkey Targets PKK and YPG in Expansive Air Operation
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
2 hours ago
Turkish Parliament Reconvenes: Crucial Briefings and Vote on Terrorism on the Agenda
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
1 min ago
Turkey Detains 18 over 'Praising Terrorism' on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths
Love Island Stars Reunite: Celebration, Friendship, and New Beginnings at Tanyel Revan's Engagement Party
26 mins ago
Love Island Stars Reunite: Celebration, Friendship, and New Beginnings at Tanyel Revan's Engagement Party
Turkish Drones Strike Lafarge Cement Factory in Syria Amid Company's Legal Troubles
37 mins ago
Turkish Drones Strike Lafarge Cement Factory in Syria Amid Company's Legal Troubles
Latest Headlines
World News
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
10 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
29 seconds
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
37 seconds
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
37 seconds
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
51 seconds
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
53 seconds
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
57 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
1 min
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
1 min
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
25 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app