Turkey's First Astronaut to Explore Antibacterial Effects of Propolis in Space

Alper Gezeravcı, the first astronaut from Turkey, is set to carry out 13 pioneering experiments in the seemingly endless expanse of space. One such experiment, named PRANET, was designed by the bright minds of students from Muş BİLSEM. This unique study aims to explore how propolis, a substance celebrated for its antibacterial properties, interacts with bacteria in a microgravity environment.

Propolis: Nature's Antibiotic

Propolis is a natural product meticulously collected by bees. It's often referred to as 'bee glue,' as it's used by these industrious insects to seal unwanted open spaces in their hives. But beyond its practical use in the hive, propolis has been revered in traditional medicine for its potent healing qualities. The PRANET experiment aims to shed light on how this natural antibiotic behaves in the absence of Earth's gravitational pull, potentially opening new avenues for space medicine.

The Multifaceted Mission of Alper Gezeravcı

Among the 13 experiments that Gezeravcı is set to conduct in space, the CRISPR-Gem experiment holds particular significance. This experiment will use the groundbreaking CRISPR technique to increase the health and productivity of plants in the challenging environment of space. The mission will test genetic changes in plants under both terrestrial and space conditions, aiming to make space-grown plants healthier and more robust.

Preparing for the Unknown

Gezeravcı prepared rigorously for his groundbreaking mission. A crucial part of this preparation involved consulting with Birsen Geçer, the experiment manager and project manager at Muş Science and Art Center. Geçer equipped Gezeravcı with vital information regarding the experiment, ensuring that he is ready to embark on this unparalleled journey into the unknown.

These experiments are not just a matter of scientific curiosity. They represent Turkey's rapid advancements in space research and experimentation, signifying the nation's commitment to exploring and understanding the final frontier.