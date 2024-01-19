Turkey's First Astronaut and European Crew Embark on Axiom Space Mission to ISS

In a landmark event, Turkey's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, along with three European crew members, embarked on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The mission, organized by Texas startup, Axiom Space, was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. This mission, the third in a series of Axiom's space expeditions in two years, is expected to reach ISS on Saturday morning after a day's delay due to inspections and parachute system checks.

A Pioneering All-European Mission

Tagged as the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the ISS, this Axiom-3 mission comprises a diverse crew. Joining Gezeravcı are Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, Swedish aviator Marcus Wandt, and retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who also serves as Axiom's mission commander. Over their 14-day stay aboard the ISS, the quartet is set to conduct over 30 scientific experiments, primarily focusing on the effects of spaceflight on human health.

Space Ventures Beyond Borders

Reflecting a rising trend in the space sector, this venture illustrates the increasing number of nations seeking orbit for both prestige and satellite communications purposes. Axiom Space, by putting astronauts sponsored by foreign governments and private enterprise into Earth orbit, is contributing to this global trend. Each country involved in this mission reportedly paid $55 million or more, marking it as the third such journey organized by Axiom in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX.

The broader objective of Axiom Space extends beyond these individual missions. The company has set its sights on building its commercial space station, envisioned as a replacement for the ISS, which NASA plans to retire around 2030. SpaceX, under contract, provides the launch vehicles and crew capsules for Axiom's missions and also runs mission control from its headquarters.