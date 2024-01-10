en English
Automotive

Turkey’s Electric Car Brand, Togg, Shines at CES 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
At the center stage of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a beacon of automotive innovation emerged – Togg, Turkey’s electric car brand. As reported by the Italian newspaper, Il Messaggero, Togg’s presence at the event was not only a testament to its burgeoning success but also underscored Turkey’s strategic position as a manufacturing hub nestled between two continents, Europe and Asia.

Togg: A Visionary Leap into the Electric Automobile Industry

Despite achieving great success in traditional automobile production, with over 1.5 million vehicles produced in 2023, Turkey’s leadership harbored ambitions that transcended these accomplishments. The vision was clear – to establish a fully Turkish automobile company. This ambition led to the formation of the Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, or Togg, in 2018, a joint venture comprised of major industrial and financial groups in the country.

In less than half a decade, Togg unveiled its first model, the SUV T10x. The brand’s ambitions didn’t stop there. It aims to ramp up production capacity to 200,000 units to meet increasing export demands, with projections of over one million Togg vehicles gracing European roads by 2030.

Embracing the Future with T10F

The first electric vehicle prototype by Togg was introduced in December 2019, and since then, the brand has been on an upward trajectory. At CES 2024, Togg unveiled its latest creation, the T10F. This electric smart device encapsulates Togg’s vision for innovative technology and sustainable personal transport. Offering a range of up to 600 kilometers, the T10F not only boasts a sporty and modern design but also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology and over-the-air (OTA) updates, enhancing driving safety and comfort.

Togg: The Symbol of Turkey’s Technological Advancement

With around 20,000 units of its first model, the T10X, already delivered, Togg is more than a car brand; it’s a symbol of Turkey’s high-tech advancement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been actively promoting the Togg, presenting it to various world leaders, including the presidents and prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kazakhstan. The anticipation surrounding Togg’s future models is palpable, with the expectation that they will further cement Turkey’s position as a rising automotive powerhouse.

1
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

